(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 16 (Fitch) Growing optimism over
Japan's
macroeconomic prospects does not automatically result in an
immediate
improvement in the performance or risk profiles of Japan's three
mega banks -
Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho - says Fitch Ratings.
The economy is
showing early signs of a turnaround. However, a sustained
pick-up in domestic
lending activity is still some way off, in light of Japan's
unfolding structural
economic reforms.
One reason to expect subdued loan demand for the foreseeable
future is the
excess liquidity at Japanese corporations. This is reflected in
the net cash
position of the corporate sector, which was at a five-year high
at JPY62tn (or
13% of GDP) at end-June. Nearly one-half of this was funded by
internal capital
generation.
Another reason for our current scepticism is that we do not
expect much of an
increase in household lending. This is because it is difficult
to foresee a
strong or sustained rebound in household loan demand until
Japan's structural
reforms successfully increase inflation expectations, along with
commensurate or
larger increases in labour income.
Meanwhile, low onshore interest rates are likely to persist.
This, alongside a
sluggish pace of loan growth, will limit much improvement in the
margins of the
mega banks' core domestic operations.
The mega-banks have reduced their investments in Japanese
Government Bonds
(JGBs) to about 3x of their Tier 1 capital at end-June from 4x
at end-March.
This resulted from JGB buybacks by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as
part of its
continuing efforts to double the monetary base by 2014. The
banks' excess cash,
from the proceeds of JGB sales, has been re-parked at the BOJ's
current account
- whose balance has risen sharply to JPY35tn or 7.3% of GDP at
end-June, up from
2.5% a year ago.
It remains to be seen if these excess funds will eventually be
lent onshore, or
be used for funding greater cross-border activity.
The mega-banks' JGB investments remain substantial despite the
recent reduction.
These are unlikely to fall much further amid the absence of
stronger near-term
onshore loan demand. But risks arising from large JGB holdings
should remain
contained by the banks' tight duration management, matched with
ongoing
improvement in capital buffers.
Favourable stock market conditions, reflecting investors'
expectations for
future economic recovery, could indeed boost the mega-banks'
mark-to-market
gains. But this is unlikely to speed up further reduction in
their stock
investments and ease related market risk. The mega banks have
already lowered
their equity exposure to around 25%-30% of Tier 1 capital, from
over 100% a few
years ago. The remaining exposure is important for maintaining
business
relations with issuers, and will prove difficult to sell down.
Contacts:
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9924
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
Tel: +65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Japanese Banks: Better Positioned Despite Growing JGB Exposure
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.