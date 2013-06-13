(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Suncorp-Metway Limited's (SML, 'A+'/Stable) announced resolution of its non-core loan portfolio has no impact on the bank's ratings. The asset sale is positive from a credit perspective. However, Fitch sees this as reducing downside risk to the ratings rather than placing upward pressure. A full list of SML's ratings can be found at the end of this release. The resolution of the non-core portfolio was only one of a number of factors the agency required before considering an upgrade of SML's Viability Rating. Other factors include: evidence that the bank's strong loan growth has not negatively impacted asset quality and profitability; and further strengthening of the funding profile. Both are unlikely in the short- to medium-term. SML's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) reflect Fitch's view that the bank is a core member of Suncorp Group Limited (SGL, 'A'/Stable), and that there would be an extremely high likelihood of support from the group should it be if required. As a result, SML's IDRs they are unaffected by this announcement. Fitch viewed the non-core portfolio as a potential negative rating driver given its size and poor asset quality. The AUD1.6bn (3% of SML's total loans at 31 March 2013) asset sale announced today significantly reduces the size of the non-core portfolio, limiting the risk of significant asset quality deterioration and freeing up management time to focus on the on-going core banking business. Importantly, the agency understands there is no recourse to SML once the deal settles. The sale has an effective date of 31 May 2013, with settlement on 31 July 2013 and is subject to Foreign Investment Review Board approval. SML expects a further reduction of AUD700m in the non-core portfolio through other asset sales taking place in June and July 2013. After this date, the residual non-core portfolio should amount to approximately AUD500m. The bank expects this to run down over a period of 6-12 months. Fitch takes comfort from the fact that there will only be a modest reduction in bank capital ratios due to the resolution process despite SML's anticipated loss for the non-core portfolio in the half year ended 30 June 2013 (H212) being higher than expected. The bank has indicated that it will target a Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 8%, which Fitch has factored into its ratings. At 31 March 2013, SML's CET1 ratio was 7.4%. At the group level, SGL has indicated that it will look to return surplus capital to shareholders, although at the moment the only available detail is that the dividend payout ratio is likely to move above the 60%-80% target range in the 2013 financial year, ending 30 June 2013. Fitch may comment further on any capital management plans as more details emerge, most likely at SGL's full year results announcement in August 2013. SML's anticipated after-tax loss for the non-core portfolio in H212 of AUD470m-490m reflects a weighted realisation of 60 cents in the dollar on the AUD1.6bn portfolio, and an increase in provisioning of the residual portfolio. The latter will take impaired asset coverage in the residual book to higher than 50%. Approximately half of this portfolio is impaired, with exposures well spread by geography and counterparty. SML's ratings are as follows: Long-Term IDR: 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F1' Viability Rating: 'bbb+' Support Rating: '1' Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' Government-guaranteed debt: 'AAA' AUD domestic medium-term note programme: 'A+'/'F1' USD15bn euro medium-term note programme: 'A+'/'F1' Senior unsecured debt: 'A+' Commercial paper: 'F1' Subordinated debt: 'A' Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Suncorp-Metway Limited here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.