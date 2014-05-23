(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the
May 21st ruling
by the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (STJ) may have
negative implications
for large banks in Brazil. The STJ ruled in favor of a group of
saving accounts
holders disputing the remuneration of their saving deposits
during the
implementation of several economic plans during late 80's and
early 90's. More
specifically, the STJ ruled that saving account holders related
to the Verao
Plan are entitled to receive interest from the time the lawsuits
were filed.
This ruling does not necessarily encompass all the plans under
dispute and also
does not result in a final decision about the final amount to be
paid (if any)
to the plaintiffs. Even though this decision could be appealed
and the final
outcome of such claims remains uncertain, this decision may have
negative
implications for many large banks in Brazil.
An unfavorable final Supreme Federal Court (STF) decision in
favor of savings
deposits holders could potentially trigger a rating review of
larger Brazilian
banks depending of the extent of the final impact of such
contingencies and the
financial strength of each bank. More specifically, this
contingency may have
the greatest impact on two government-owned banks and the three
largest
privately-owned commercial banks. Medium and small size banks
are not affected
by this decision given their limited participation on saving
deposits management
during the application of those economic plans.
Even though the timing, size and overall impact of possible
rulings are
uncertain, Fitch acknowledges that a ruling against the banks
may result in
pressures on their financial strength in terms of additional
expenses, possible
charges against their equity base and may result in more
conservative growth in
order to compensate the possible burden of the contingency.
Even when the range of possible outcomes is too wide to make an
individual
judgment for each bank today, Fitch acknowledges that above
average
profitability and capitalization of private owned banks (Banco
Bradesco, Itau
Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.) will
bode well to
confront the possible outcome. However, depending on the size of
a possible
judgement it may become a significant burden to short- and
medium-term results.
In the case of publicly-owned banks (Caixa Economica Federal and
Banco do
Brasil) the buffers to compensate a possible negative outcome
from the court are
significantly lower and may result in additional capital need to
be provided by
the government.
In any case, a significant reduction on a bank's capital base
due to overall net
losses or a larger-than-expected period of limited earnings due
to this
unfavorable event risk, or any other related cause, may trigger
a negative
review of the ratings of any of the affected banks.
Fitch will keep monitoring future decisions from the courts and
incorporate such
results in the surveillance of our ratings.
