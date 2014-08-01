(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) New sanctions announced this week by
the European
Union and the United States, combined with increased
international tension, will
not materially impair the credit profiles of either Russia or
the banks directly
affected by the sanctions in the near term, Fitch Ratings says.
The banks'
foreign-currency, short-term maturities are moderate and
liquidity is
comfortable, which reduces the possibility of a sharp increase
in refinancing
risk. The banks also benefit from a high probability of support
from the Russian
authorities, in case of need.
Fitch affirmed Russia's Long-Term rating at 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook on
Friday, and assumed that capital markets will remain closed to
Russian entities
in 2014-2015, meaning that external corporate and bank debt will
need to be
refinanced domestically. Paying down external FX debt, while
attracting no fresh
external borrowing, would exert downward pressure on the Central
Bank of
Russia's FX reserves. In its forecast, Fitch assumes that
reserves fall from
USD472bn at present to USD450bn by end-2014 and USD400bn by
end-2015, with
downside risks in the case of higher capital flight or
intervention to support
the rouble. Non-public external debt has remained flat in 1H14,
showing that
companies and banks have refinanced most of their maturing
obligations
externally.
The ratings of the state-related banks, in particular
Vnesheconombank (VEB,
BBB/Negative) Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative), Russian
Agricultural Bank
(RusAg, BBB-/Negative) and Gazprombank (BBB-/Negative), are
underpinned by
Fitch's expectation of the high probability of support from the
Russian
authorities, in case of need. The Negative Outlooks reflect that
of the Russian
sovereign. In Fitch's view, Russian sovereign support for these
banks is
unlikely to diminish following the announcement of the
sanctions, and the agency
does not anticipate any change in the willingness of the banks
or the
authorities to ensure that outstanding debt is serviced.
The US sanctions now cover RusAg, VEB, Gazprombank, VTB Bank
(unrated) and Bank
of Moscow (a subsidiary of VTB). The EU sanctions cover
Sberbank, VTB,
Gazprombank, VEB and RusAg, but not their EU subsidiaries. The
scope of the US
and EU measures differ (see below) and some forms of external
borrowing by
Russian state-owned banks are still possible. However, in
Fitch's view the
sanctions imposed, combined with the risk of further measures
being introduced
in the future, will significantly constrain the banks' access to
foreign
funding.
Sberbank had USD35bn of foreign liabilities (equal to a modest
8% of its total
non-equity funding) at end-1Q14 and RusAg USD10bn (a higher 22%)
at end-1H14.
Near-term maturities are moderate and liquidity is comfortable,
so the sanctions
are unlikely to result in a sharp increase in refinancing risks.
Sberbank had
USD14bn of external funding maturing between end-1Q14 and
end-2014 (mostly
bilateral/ECP funding, rather than eurobonds/syndications), and
USD6bn in 2015,
while liquid assets were USD68bn equivalent (including the
parent bank's
USD8.4bn of foreign correspondent accounts and short-term bank
placements) at
end-1H14. RusAg has no material foreign liabilities maturing in
2H14, USD0.7bn
maturing in 2015, and held USD4.3bn of liquid assets (including
USD0.9bn of
foreign correspondent accounts and short-term bank placements)
at end-1H14. For
details on the external debt and refinancing requirements of VEB
and
Gazprombank, refer to Russian Sanctions Negative, But Ratings
Unaffected For
Now, published on 17 July.
Based on Russian statutory accounts, Fitch calculates that
state-related banks,
including their domestic subsidiaries, had total external
liabilities of about
USD137bn at end-1Q14, equal to 64% of the USD214bn outstanding
for the banking
system as a whole (reduced to USD207bn at end-1H14). However,
about USD20bn of
state-related banks' external liabilities comprised customer
accounts,
presumably sourced primarily from foreign subsidiaries of
Russian corporates.
Some of their external liabilities are also represented by very
short-term bank
facilities, which are not covered by either EU or US sanctions.
At end-1H14, Russian banks' balances on foreign correspondent
accounts and
short-term (up to three month) placements in foreign banks
comprised USD70bn.
Although some of this amount represents funding of subsidiaries
or fiduciary
deposits, in Fitch's view the sector still has sufficient liquid
foreign assets
to pay down maturing external debt in the near term. At
end-1Q14, banks had
USD86bn of external debt maturing within 24 months, although
USD21bn of this was
on demand, which may primarily be customer funding. However,
banks are likely to
need significant additional state funding to continue to
increase corporate
lending and help Russian companies refinance their foreign
liabilities.
The EU sanctions announced this week include a prohibition on EU
entities
purchasing new securities with a maturity exceeding 90 days
issued by the
sanctioned state-owned Russian banks. However, other financial
services,
including placing of deposits and granting of loans, are not
restricted. The US
sanctions prohibit US persons from transacting in, providing
financing for, or
otherwise dealing in new debt of longer than 90-days maturity or
new equity for
VTB, RusAg and Bank of Moscow. On 16 July, the United States had
already
introduced similar restrictions for VEB and Gazprombank. The
sanctions do not
currently prevent Russian banks accessing liquidity held at
foreign banks.
The EU and US sanctions do not refer to credit ratings directly.
Fitch is still
assessing the effect of the sanctions on its ability to maintain
ratings on the
sanctioned entities.
On Wednesday, Fitch downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' the ratings
of 13
foreign-owned Russian banks, bringing them into line with those
of the Russian
sovereign. The foreign-owned banks comprise approximately 7% of
banking sector
assets and have very limited foreign third party debt. The
downgrades were
driven by the lowering of Russia's Country Ceiling last Friday,
reflecting
Fitch's view that potential sanctions and deteriorating
relations with the EU
and US pose risks to Russia's financial integration with the
rest of the world,
increasing transfer and convertibility risk.
Contact
James Watson
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 2408
David Weinfurter
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1505
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Russian Sanctions Negative, But Ratings Unaffected For Now
here
Russian Banks Datawatch 1H14 - PDF
here
