(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The four largest Swedish banks reported healthy low teens return on equity in the first
quarter of 2013, further strengthening their already solid core capital ratios, Fitch Ratings
says. This is key for the banks because their high use of wholesale funding means they need to
maintain investor confidence, including by keeping large capital buffers.
We believe good profitability should help Swedish banks maintain high capital
ratios despite larger dividends and regulatory changes. This will be even more
important in a world where senior creditors could be bailed-in.
Dividends are likely to remain large. All the banks increased dividend payments
for 2012 compared with 2011. Share buy-backs cannot be ruled out, especially as
revisions to the European capital rules, known as CRD IV, have reduced the
negative effects on the Swedish banks' common equity Tier 1 capital ratios under
Basel III. Svenska Handelsbanken reported a 0.6% increase and Swedbank a
0.4% improvement in expected ratios as requirements for SME lending and
over-the-counter derivatives reduced under the revised rules. All four banks'
shareholders also approved mandates for share repurchases at their 2013 AGMs, as
in most previous years.
We expect good internal capital generation and balance-sheet management to
largely offset the negative impact on capital from accounting and regulatory
changes. For example, in Q1 the banks absorbed the impact of IAS 19 for pensions
largely through profits. The Swedish banks will need to absorb the introduction
of a 15% risk-weight floor for mortgages later this year, which we expect will
come as an increase in the Pillar 2 capital requirement. We believe this is
manageable because profitability is healthy and the Swedish banks' capital
adequacy ratios are already among the highest in Europe.
A large proportion of lending consists of well-performing, low-risk mortgage
lending, and Swedish banks make extensive use of the modelled approach for
determining risk weights. Risk weights for residential mortgages are as low as
5% for some banks. This is based on a strong track record of low credit losses.
However, these models are invariably backward looking and may need a buffer to
reduce the risk of problems arising in the future.
All the banks lifted their core capital ratios in Q113, maintaining them well
above the regulatory requirement and above those of most European peers.
Handelsbanken reported the highest core Tier 1 capital ratio at 18% at end-Q113.
Swedbank's ratio was 17.3%, SEB's 15.3% and Nordea Bank's 3.2% (all excluding
transitional floors).