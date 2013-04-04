(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 4

Uncertainty over the path of Swiss property prices has increased over the last year, however, Fitch Ratings maintains its view that the market as a whole is still not experiencing a bubble. To reflect the increased uncertainty, we have introduced a buffer in our house price decline assumptions (HPD).

House prices have risen faster than general income levels since 2000, and the decoupling of house prices and real income growth to the point where price rises start to outstrip affordability is now comparable with that seen before the previous Swiss property crisis in the early 1990s. In our view some regions, such as Lake Geneva, Zug, Zurich, and some southern cantons, where price rises have been particularly pronounced, have overheated.

We do not think there is a general property price bubble affecting the Swiss market as a whole. Swiss house prices have risen by an average of 4.4% year-on-year from 2000 to 2012. This is less than in the UK, Spain, or France although Swiss inflation has been considerably lower over the same period. Vacancies remain low and demand is still high, driven by migration (which continues to be absorbed by rising construction activity) and the low interest rate environment.

The signs of excessive risk appetite among both borrowers and lenders, such as a surge in mortgage lending, that have been seen in other mortgage crises (including Switzerland's own in the 1990s) remain largely absent. Property purchases by cash buyers appear to be still motivated by the view of property as a safe-haven rather than a desire to speculate on rising prices. Furthermore, rising prices have prompted action by the authorities. In June 2012, the Swiss banking association moved to restrain lending volumes via voluntary commitments by banks such as a minimum equity investment and minimum amortisation by the borrower. Then in February, the Swiss government activated the counter-cyclical additional capital reserve requirement for banks, resulting in a higher risk-weight for domestic residential mortgages.

Market participants also appear to be taking note. Average offer prices for flats and single family houses in Switzerland fell for the first time in five years in Q212, in what may be the first sign of a slowdown in the Swiss housing market.

In the absence of a general bubble, lower affordability combined with economic stability will probably result in a stagnation of prices until incomes catch up, rather than the kind of severe falls seen in some other jurisdictions.

Nevertheless, there are still large regional differences in property price developments. Flat prices in the Lake Geneva region rose by 11% in 2012 and by 32% in the last three years. At the other end of the spectrum flat prices in the Berne area rose by only 4% in 2012 while the Swiss market average for flats is 7%, according to data from real estate consultancy Wuest und Partner.

These differences increase our concerns on regional overheating and a possible house price correction (rather than a crash). To provide a buffer against volatile price developments and a potential medium term price correction, we have introduced a buffer into our rating scenario dependent HPD assumptions. The buffer is highest in low rating scenarios ('B') and reduces in high rating scenarios up to zero in 'AAA'. This is because the HPD assumptions for high rating scenarios already incorporate a stronger price correction.

Geographically, the buffer is highest in the regions that saw the biggest house price increases over the last year. In most regions, it is 4% in the 'B' rating scenario, but it is as high as 15% for flats in Lake Geneva (and 8% for houses). Central Switzerland and Zurich have buffers of 6% for both flats and houses.