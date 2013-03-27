(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) T-Mobile this week said it will eliminate typical two-year service contracts while putting in place a new model to replace traditional subsidies as part of a more simplified marketing approach. In addition, the company announced it will begin selling Apple's iPhone, which Fitch views as critical attempts to lure customers away from competition. It is yet unclear what impact the elimination of T-Mobile's traditional plan will have on the market, but we do believe T-Mobile needs a way to differentiate itself. Historically, Verizon Wireless and AT&T have around 70% of the post-paid share of the market, leaving the rest of the U.S. carriers to fight over the remaining 30%. T-Mobile's new no-contract strategy may help the company reduce its relatively high post-paid churn levels (monthly turnover) by appealing to customers that may want to upgrade more frequently, as well as those desiring to save money once the device is paid for through the lower ongoing service cost. Subsidies are onerous for all carriers but more so for those with higher post-paid churn, including T-Mobile (at 2.5% in 4Q12 vs. 1.15% for AT&T, 0.95% for Verizon, and 2.18% for Sprint). If offering the iPhone helps lower churn and the elimination of subsidies are even moderately successful, the combination may help lift T-Mobile's margins. We note that the change in T-Mobile's service plans is not its first foray into unsubsidized phones. Last year, the company offered a "value" plan for subscribers that allowed them to bring their own device from another carrier and discounted monthly plans by $20 to $30. That resulted in approximately two million AT&T iPhones on T-Mobile's rate plans. We believe the new plans are simply a continuation of those put in place last year, with some tweaking that includes the elimination of subsidies. Other national carriers will be watching closely. Operators typically adopt successful changes, as there is nothing proprietary about these plans. If the market moves in this direction, we believe the pricing of rate plans when going the unsubsidized route is crucial when it comes to impacting margins for wireless carriers. If operators price the plans too low, margins would be pressured, and if the plans are priced too high, subscribers would not realize value from unsubsidized plans relative to traditional rate plans. That said, we do not believe AT&T or Verizon will scurry to replicate T-Mobile's plan, as it would not be accretive to their margins. The scale and lower churn of Verizon Wireless and AT&T allow them to accommodate a subsidy model in their cost structure. Doing away with the subsidy model, while supportive of the carriers' margins, does not appear to be something consumers are rushing to get away from. To be sure, Leap Wireless currently offers a lightly subsidized iPhone in the prepaid market and has reportedly been experiencing lower sales than expected given the steep up-front cost. Leap has cautioned it could owe Apple significant payments as early as mid-2013 because its iPhone purchase levels are running about half the amount of its minimum commitment to Apple. Additionally, carriers are also taking a long-term view of the market and are hopeful that competition among smartphone operating system platforms (Apple's iOS, Google's Android, Microsoft's Windows, etc.) will bring that element of smartphone costs down, thus lowering the dollar amount of subsidies. Contact: John Culver, CFA Senior Director Corporates, Telecom and Cable +1 312 368-3216 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Fitch, Inc. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. 