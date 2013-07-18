July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings estimates that overall, wireless net additions among the three largest
wireless service providers sank 77% to 596,000 units during first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) versus
last year. Positively strong demand for tablets drove postpaid subscriber net additions during
the quarter. Shared data plans have moved session-based tablet subscribers to postpaid tablet
plans, creating a more stable and predictable revenue stream for wireless operators.
DISH Network's wireless ambitions suffered a setback as Softbank closed on
its acquisition of Sprint and Sprint prevailed over DISH in the pursuit of Clearwire
Corporation. The wireless industry's competitive landscape continued to evolve
and Fitch expects DISH will likely engage another wireless carrier seeking a
partnership, acquisition or network-sharing agreement. T-Mobile US, Inc. is the
most likely carrier given its national scope.
Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive
Scorecard' discusses trends in the 1Q'13 as to the scope and depth of the
competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares
the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable
multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct
broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating
metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key forecast items such as
revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. In addition, the
report includes summary comments concerning significant developments in the
quarter.
This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following
headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports