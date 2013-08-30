(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwan Bills Finance Sector
here
TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
a new report
that Taiwanese bills finance companies (BFCs) have maintained
stable credit
profiles despite their expanded guarantee books, and challenging
earnings
pressure from persistently low interest rates. Against the
backdrop of upwardly
pressure on long bond yields, BFCs have broadly trimmed their
bond holdings
while tactically growing their guarantees to sustain revenue and
profits.
The bills finance sector remains moderately leveraged with a
guarantee-to-equity
multiple at 3.8x as of the first five months to 2013. Fitch
expects the multiple
is to remain below 4x in the foreseeable future. The sector's
average Fitch
Core Capital ratio was healthy at 15.7% at end-2012 and compared
well with an
average 10% of Fitch-rated 'BBB' category banks in Taiwan.
Overall, Fitch
believes BFCs have sufficient capital buffers to withstand
reasonably severe
adverse shocks such as credit losses and interest rate risks.
The report highlights that smaller BFCs generally have higher
concentration risk
in borrowers and counterparties of repo transactions, which
partly account for
their lower standalone ratings against the larger BFCs,
International Bills
Finance and China Bills Finance (both rated BBB/Stable).
Nonetheless, the
associated risks for the smaller BFCs are manageable, given
their prudent
lending policies, focus on the mid-to-high credits, as well as
their high
quality underlying collaterals against repo funding.
The report entitled 'Taiwanese Bills Finance Sector: Outlook
Broadly Stable,
Despite Compressed Earnings Prospects' is available at
www.fitchratings .com or
by clicking on the link above.
