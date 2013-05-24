(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
credit profiles of Taiwanese securities companies have remained
generally stable
despite depressed trading volumes.
Domestic securities companies are underpinned by their simple
business model, a
strictly regulated investment and business scope, and their
balance sheet
strength. Fitch's stress tests indicate that securities
companies rated by the
agency have sufficient liquidity and capital buffers to weather
severe market
disruptions. This is attributable to their modest leverage and
limited exposures
to market risks relative to Fitch core capital.
Concentration risks in stock and bond investments and repo
funding are mostly
modest. Smaller securities companies generally fare worse than
their larger
peers in this respect, which together with their smaller
franchise often
constrains them to non-investment grade ratings.
Fitch also points out in the report that entry into China is
unlikely to have a
substantive financial impact on Taiwanese securities companies
for the next
three to five years, with domestic brokerage remaining the major
source of
earnings. Over the longer term, liberalisation of cross-strait
services between
Taiwan and China could be a ratings catalyst for the domestic
securities
companies, with likely varying impact on their earnings quality,
capital buffer
relative to risk profiles, and flexibility in liquidity.
The report entitled 'Taiwanese Securities Sector: Generally
Stable Balance Sheet
Strength' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above.
Contacts:
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
