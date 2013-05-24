(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Securities Sector here TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that credit profiles of Taiwanese securities companies have remained generally stable despite depressed trading volumes. Domestic securities companies are underpinned by their simple business model, a strictly regulated investment and business scope, and their balance sheet strength. Fitch's stress tests indicate that securities companies rated by the agency have sufficient liquidity and capital buffers to weather severe market disruptions. This is attributable to their modest leverage and limited exposures to market risks relative to Fitch core capital. Concentration risks in stock and bond investments and repo funding are mostly modest. Smaller securities companies generally fare worse than their larger peers in this respect, which together with their smaller franchise often constrains them to non-investment grade ratings. Fitch also points out in the report that entry into China is unlikely to have a substantive financial impact on Taiwanese securities companies for the next three to five years, with domestic brokerage remaining the major source of earnings. Over the longer term, liberalisation of cross-strait services between Taiwan and China could be a ratings catalyst for the domestic securities companies, with likely varying impact on their earnings quality, capital buffer relative to risk profiles, and flexibility in liquidity. The report entitled 'Taiwanese Securities Sector: Generally Stable Balance Sheet Strength' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.