(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Taiwanese Insurance Sector here HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a persistent decline in the costs of insurance liabilities and improvements in recurring investment yields on rising market interest rates will reduce Taiwanese life insurers' negative interest spreads. However, the Sector Outlook remains Negative as Fitch expects that legacy high-guaranteed-rate policies will still constrain the sector's profitability at least in the near term. Life insurers' costs of insurance liabilities drop by about 10 basis points per year with inflows of low-guaranteed-rate policies. Fitch estimates that large insurers have lower funding costs at below 3.5% after including mortality/morbidity and loading gains, versus above 4.5% for some small insurers. Rising interest rates would help improve returns from life insurers' assets, which have shorter duration than their insurance liabilities. Asset risk is the key concern in the life sector, as life insurers have taken significant overseas investments at 45.6% of invested assets and more domestic equities and property investments at 8% and 6.5% of invested assets at end-August 2014, respectively. They are increasingly involved in corporate bonds, financial debentures and sovereign bonds of emerging markets, shifting from treasuries and agency bonds issued by developed countries. This results in high vulnerability of their capitalisation to unfavourable capital/currency market movements. For the non-life insurers, their Stable Sector Outlook is supported by their strong capital buffers and satisfactory underwriting performance, with combined ratios generally below 95%. Rising interest rates will help improve non-life insurers' investment returns by driving up the yields of bank deposits and fixed-income securities. Non-life insurers have adequate capital buffers to withstand investment volatility and potential catastrophe losses, with an aggregate equity-to-assets ratio of 30% at end-August 2014. They had also accumulated claims equalisation reserves of 15% of total assets by end-2013. The sector's underwriting leverage remains low, at around 1x between 2011 and 2013, as measured by net premiums written/shareholders' equity. A sustainable investment performance that effectively minimises the impact of negative interest spreads could lead to a positive revision of the life sector's outlook. This is likely to materialise if interest rates prove to be on a sustainable uptrend with 10-year government bond yields maintained above 2.5%. Further growth in new policies with low guaranteed rates could also improve life insurers' profitability. An increase in underwriting leverage and/or relaxations in underwriting standards could impair non-life insurers' credit strength, resulting in a negative outlook. Reduced geographic concentration of their insurance business in Taiwan, which is prone to natural disasters, could have a positive effect on the outlook for the sector. The report, "2015 Outlook: Taiwanese Insurance Sector", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.