TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 18 (Fitch) Taiwan's
economy has begun to
pick up, but commercial banks are unlikely reap much credit
benefit, says Fitch
Ratings. The improving momentum in activity, through 2014,
should remain
underpinned by better US and EU growth and expanding business
opportunities in
China. However, the domestic economy - and banks' risk profiles
- remain
hamstrung by high private leverage, excess capacity and
relatively sluggish
prospects for Taiwan's SMEs.
The main challenge for the banks arises from the large existing
stock of private
credit. At 165% of GDP at end-2012, this was higher than the 'A'
or 'AA' rated
peer medians of 94% and 119%, respectively. As nearly one-half
of these loans
are property related, further lending in this sector would be of
questionable
quality.
The unsustainability of a credit-driven and property-related
uplift in Taiwanese
banks' prospects is underscored by two adverse trends.
First, mortgage debt accounts for nearly 80% of total property
loans, and has
risen to levels where households' debt servicing has become
vulnerable to a
shift in interest rates. At 122% of disposable income, Taiwanese
households are
now more indebted than in all their regional peers except for
Korea and Japan.
Fitch estimates that a 200bp increase in borrowing costs would
raise
debt-servicing from a current 38% of disposable income to around
45%. This is a
level of stress which nears that of Taiwan's 2005-2006 credit
card crisis.
Second, macro-prudential measures have been moderately
successful at best.
Tighter loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and luxury taxes have been
implemented for
curbing property market speculation and ensuring the soundness
of the banks.
But, in the absence of further monetary tightening, these
measures have not
quelled property price increases to below the growth in personal
incomes. This
trend has persisted for most of the last decade, placing the
high level of
household indebtedness under continuing upward pressure.
Another challenge for the banks is the dearth of substantial or
high-margin
lending opportunities in the corporate sector. This is because
large companies
are able to raise their own financing, especially in the
technology sector,
which is driving much of the export-led economic recovery. As a
result, the
competition among Taiwanese banks to lend to smaller,
domestically oriented SMEs
(which tend to be somewhat less profitable or more highly
geared) is likely to
remain high. This means that any benefits for Taiwanese banks,
amid the
anticipated economic upturn, will be muted by the tough market
pricing in the
SME sector.
One glimmer of hope is that the improving cross-straits
relationship is
resulting in greater access for smaller Taiwanese companies to
the large China
market. But the benefits, for SMEs' earnings profiles, could
take several more
years. In the meanwhile, an aggressive ramping-up of Taiwanese
banks' asset
exposure to the less-developed credit market in China could
weigh on their risk
profiles.
Finally, Taiwan remains an overbanked market and we do not
foresee further
efficiency gains any time soon as large-scale consolidation is
not on the cards.
Banking fragmentation will continue to drive high competition.
This will also
fuel the risk of adverse selection, pressurise operating margins
and, therefore,
limit the upside gains from an anticipated economic upturn.
