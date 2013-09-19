(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 18 (Fitch) Taiwan's economy has begun to pick up, but commercial banks are unlikely reap much credit benefit, says Fitch Ratings. The improving momentum in activity, through 2014, should remain underpinned by better US and EU growth and expanding business opportunities in China. However, the domestic economy - and banks' risk profiles - remain hamstrung by high private leverage, excess capacity and relatively sluggish prospects for Taiwan's SMEs. The main challenge for the banks arises from the large existing stock of private credit. At 165% of GDP at end-2012, this was higher than the 'A' or 'AA' rated peer medians of 94% and 119%, respectively. As nearly one-half of these loans are property related, further lending in this sector would be of questionable quality. The unsustainability of a credit-driven and property-related uplift in Taiwanese banks' prospects is underscored by two adverse trends. First, mortgage debt accounts for nearly 80% of total property loans, and has risen to levels where households' debt servicing has become vulnerable to a shift in interest rates. At 122% of disposable income, Taiwanese households are now more indebted than in all their regional peers except for Korea and Japan. Fitch estimates that a 200bp increase in borrowing costs would raise debt-servicing from a current 38% of disposable income to around 45%. This is a level of stress which nears that of Taiwan's 2005-2006 credit card crisis. Second, macro-prudential measures have been moderately successful at best. Tighter loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and luxury taxes have been implemented for curbing property market speculation and ensuring the soundness of the banks. But, in the absence of further monetary tightening, these measures have not quelled property price increases to below the growth in personal incomes. This trend has persisted for most of the last decade, placing the high level of household indebtedness under continuing upward pressure. Another challenge for the banks is the dearth of substantial or high-margin lending opportunities in the corporate sector. This is because large companies are able to raise their own financing, especially in the technology sector, which is driving much of the export-led economic recovery. As a result, the competition among Taiwanese banks to lend to smaller, domestically oriented SMEs (which tend to be somewhat less profitable or more highly geared) is likely to remain high. This means that any benefits for Taiwanese banks, amid the anticipated economic upturn, will be muted by the tough market pricing in the SME sector. One glimmer of hope is that the improving cross-straits relationship is resulting in greater access for smaller Taiwanese companies to the large China market. But the benefits, for SMEs' earnings profiles, could take several more years. In the meanwhile, an aggressive ramping-up of Taiwanese banks' asset exposure to the less-developed credit market in China could weigh on their risk profiles. Finally, Taiwan remains an overbanked market and we do not foresee further efficiency gains any time soon as large-scale consolidation is not on the cards. Banking fragmentation will continue to drive high competition. This will also fuel the risk of adverse selection, pressurise operating margins and, therefore, limit the upside gains from an anticipated economic upturn. Contacts: Jonathan Lee Senior Director, Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Ratings Suite 1306, 13F No. 205, Tun Hwa North Road Taipei, 105, Taiwan Anna Thung Associate Director, Sovereigns +852 2263 9921 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.