WARSAW/LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bulgarian Development
Bank (BDB),
Societe Generale Expressbank (Expressbank) and Sogelease to
Positive from
Stable. At the same time we have affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of
BDB, Expressbank
and Sogelease at 'BBB-', 'BBB+' and 'BBB+', respectively. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Long-Term IDR of Allianz Bank Bulgaria (ABB) at
'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of Bulgarian
sovereign Outlook to
Positive from Stable on 2 June 2017 (see 'Fitch Revises
Bulgaria's Outlook to
Positive; Affirms IDR at 'BBB-' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
The Outlook on BDB was revised to Positive from Stable because
BDB's IDRs are
equalised with those of the Bulgarian sovereign.
The affirmation of BDB's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
continued belief of a
high probability of support from the Bulgarian sovereign, in
case of need. The
state's strong incentive to support BDB is mainly driven by the
almost 100%
ownership of the bank by and significant funding from (or
guaranteed by) the
state. Our view also takes into consideration the bank's role in
supporting the
government's economic policy. Potential support for BDB would be
easily
manageable for the state due to the bank's small size (total
assets equal to 2%
of Bulgarian GDP end-1Q17) and the sovereign's sound public
finances. More
information about the support rationale is available in the
recent rating action
commentary 'Fitch Affirms Bulgarian Development Bank at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable',
dated 21 February 2017, at www.fitchratings.com.
The Outlook revision to Positive from Stable on Expressbank and
its subsidiary
Sogelease is driven by the sovereign rating action. Expressbank
is owned by
Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable, 99.7% stake) and would have been
rated one notch
below the parent's were it not for the constraint from
Bulgaria's Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
The affirmation of Expressbank's and Sogelease's IDRs reflects
Fitch's opinion
of a high probability that they would be supported, if required,
by their
respective parents. Expressbank is based in the strategically
important central
and eastern European (CEE) region for Societe Generale and its
synergies with SG
are strong. In our assessment of support we also take into
consideration
significant funding from SG, Expressbank's long and successful
track record in
supporting SG's objectives (which is likely to continue), almost
full ownership
by the French parent and a high level of management and
operational integration.
The potential cost of support would be easily manageable for SG
given
Expressbank's small size.
Sogelease is 100% owned by Expressbank and its IDRs are
equalised with those of
Expressbank because the leasing company is the bank's core
subsidiary. Sogelease
is an integral part of financial services provided by SG in
Bulgaria and is
strongly integrated into the parent group at both operational
and funding
levels.
The affirmation of ABB's support-driven IDRs reflects Fitch's
opinion of a high
probability that it would be supported, if required, by Allianz
SE (AA-/Stable),
the bank's ultimate majority shareholder. Our opinion takes into
consideration
Allianz's strong credit risk profile and ABB's relative small
size. However,
Fitch believes that ABB has limited strategic importance to
Allianz.
Consequently, ABB's Long-Term IDR is four notches below that of
Allianz. This is
based on the strategic focus of Allianz on the insurance
business, with ABB
being its only banking subsidiary in CEE, and ABB's marginal
contribution to the
parent group's profits. In our view, Allianz's commitment to ABB
depends on the
subsidiary's contribution to Allianz's insurance and asset
management business
and financial self-sustainability. ABB's Stable Outlook mirrors
that on the
parent's Long-Term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
An upgrade of BDB will depend on a sovereign upgrade and on
Fitch's assessment
of the state's incentive to support the bank based on BDB's i)
legal status; ii)
liability structure, iii) role in carrying out government
policies in the
economy, and iv) the state's flexibility to support the bank in
compliance with
local resolution legislation and EU state-aid rules.
The bank would be downgraded in case of a significant increase
of funding not
sourced from or guaranteed by the state, material erosion of the
bank's capital
surplus over regulatory minimums, or a substantial expansion in
commercial
lending (not our base case). A downgrade of the sovereign rating
would trigger
the same action on the IDR of BDB.
The Long-Term IDRs of Expressbank and Sogelease would be
upgraded if Bulgaria's
Country Ceiling is revised upwards. The entities could be
downgraded if Fitch
believes that their strategic importance to their parents has
weakened, which we
view as unlikely.
ABB is unlikely to be upgraded in case of an upward revision of
the Country
Ceiling, because of its limited strategic importance to Allianz.
A downgrade of
Allianz could lead to a downgrade of ABB.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating of 'bb-' unaffected
BDB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Expressbank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating of 'bb' unaffected
Sogelease
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analysts
Agata Gryglewicz (ABB, Expressbank)
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Jakub Kopiec, CFA (BDB, Sogelease)
Analyst
+48 22 330 6702
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
here.
AVAILABLE here.
