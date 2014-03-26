(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of the following 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) after a peer review: Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Barclays plc, BNP Paribas (BNPP), Citigroup Inc. (Citi), Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG), Deutsche Bank AG, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman), HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale (SG) and UBS AG. Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries for each GTUB, which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These include each issuer's key rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions taken. In its review, Fitch revised the Outlooks on the support-driven Long-term IDRs of BAC ('A'), Deutsche Bank ('A+') and SG ('A') to Negative from Stable to reflect our expectation that sovereign support is likely to decline. The Outlook revisions follow a review of support for banks globally that has resulted in revised Outlooks on support-driven Long-term IDRs for a large number of banks worldwide (for a list of related RACs, please refer to the end of this release). Fitch expects to review the Outlooks within the next one to two years, likely at some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. At that time Fitch expects to revise the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRF) on all 12 GTUBs to '5' and 'No Floor' respectively, so that the GTUBs' IDRs would be based on their Viability Ratings (VR). At that point, this SRF revision would result in a one-notch downgrade of BAC's, Deutsche Bank's and Societe Generale's Long-term IDRs to their VRs. BAC's VR is 'a-', Deutsche Bank's VR is 'a' and Societe Generale's VR is 'a-'. A downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'A-' would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the Short-term IDR. BAC's and Societe Generale's 'F1' Short-term IDRs could be affirmed to reflect these banks' improved liquidity and their ability to access short-term central bank funding if needed. Fitch upgraded Citi's VR to 'a' from 'a-' to reflect continued improvements in the bank's risk profile, very solid capital and liquidity profile, as well as Fitch's expectation that earnings will continue to improve. As a result, Citi's Long-term IDR is now based on its VR. Morgan Stanley's 'A' Long-term IDR is also driven by sovereign support, but its Outlooks remains Stable. Fitch expects that there is a high probability that the bank's 'a-' VR could be upgraded within one to two years to reflect continued improvements in the bank's fundamental credit profile, so that Morgan Stanley's Long-term IDR would also be based on its VR in the future. The VRs of 11 GTUBs were affirmed and range from 'aa-' (HSBC) to 'a-' (BAC, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale), with BNPP's and JPM's VR affirmed at 'a+' and the other GTUBs' VRs at 'a'. The GTUBs' outlook remains stable as Fitch expects the groups to continue strengthening their balance sheets. Capitalisation is set to improve, and Fitch expects the banks to meet regulatory capital requirements, including leverage ratio requirements, well ahead of regulation coming into force. Fitch expects earnings from securities businesses, particularly in fixed income, to remain under pressure in 2014. Fixed income trading faces continued headwinds from regulation, and Fitch expects some GTUBs to reduce their activities in fixed income sales and trading further if they consider the more challenging environment structural rather than temporary. Pressure on earnings in securities businesses should be mitigated by improved economic growth prospects in developed markets, which should help business volumes. Nevertheless, meeting planned cost reduction targets will be important for the banks to improve their profitability. The VRs of all GTUBs benefit from the groups' market-leading franchises in one or more business segment and/or geographies. These strong franchises are positive drivers for the assessment of the groups' company profiles, and the GTUBs with the best and broadest range of franchises have the highest VRs within the peer group. All GTUBs undertake material securities businesses, which Fitch considers more volatile on balance than traditional retail and commercial banking and wealth management. Fitch therefore considers the business models of the more diversified GTUBs and of the GTUBs that rely relatively less on securities businesses more solid. At the same time, the complexity of business models and bias towards securities businesses can constrain VRs. Fitch will publish a special report on the GTUBs shortly, which will set out the main developments at the groups and the banks' key rating drivers. Fitch will also hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here DA40C4B1FED21 Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44-20-3530-1012 Fitch Ratings Limited, 30 North Collonade, London E14 5GN Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44-20-3530-1095 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. 