LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca
Popolare di Sondrio's
(BPS) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+', Banca
Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna's (BPER) to 'BB+' from 'BBB and
Banca Carige's
(Carige) to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The agency has also placed Banca
Popolare di
Milano's (BPM) 'BBB-' Long-term IDR on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN).
Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed Banco di Desio e della
Brianza's (BDB) and
Credito Emiliano's (Credem) Long-term IDRs at 'BBB+' and Banca
Popolare di
Vicenza's (BPV) and Credito Valtellinese's (Creval) Long-term
IDRs at 'BB+'.
The Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs are Negative, with the
exception of
BPM, whose Long-term IDR is on RWN. The Negative Outlooks on
BDB, Credem, BPS,
Creval and BPV's Long-term IDRs reflect these banks'
vulnerability to the
recessionary domestic environment. Fitch sees downside risk to
its forecast for
Italy's GDP growth, and a further weakening of individual banks'
fundamentals
could result in a downgrade of their IDRs. The Negative Outlooks
on BPER and
Carige's Long-term IDRs, which are at their respective Support
Rating Floors
(SRFs), relate to the Negative Outlook on Italy's Long-term IDR
and reflect
Fitch's view that a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating could
change the
agency's view on the availability of support for Italian banks.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the eight banking
groups. Fitch
has published the main findings of this review in a new report,
' Peer Review:
Italian Mid-Sized Banks ', available at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch concludes
that the Italian mid-sized banks are still vulnerable to a
further deterioration
of the domestic economy. However, the agency believes that while
profitability
will remain low, banks have stabilised their funding and
liquidity and some
progress is being made to strengthen capitalisation. Fitch
expects impaired loan
ratios to deteriorate further throughout 2013 and does not see
an improvement
until signs of a domestic recovery become evident. Fitch still
sees the main
risk for further assets quality deterioration arising from the
banks' exposure
to the SME segment. The real estate and construction and the
manufacturing
sectors remain the most volatile. Rising unemployment represents
an additional
threat to asset quality, but residential mortgage loans have
continued to
perform well.
After the Italian banking regulator completed an inspection at
those banks that
will likely be subject to European supervision, reserve coverage
ratios of
impaired loans have remained stable despite severe asset quality
deterioration
helped by significant impairment charges in H212 and H113. The
inspection
resulted in a more conservative valuation of collateral that
underlies impaired
loans. Fitch considers it unlikely that the Italian mid-sized
banks' impaired
loans coverage ratio will decrease significantly over the coming
quarters.
Over the medium-term capital ratios should increase to more
adequate levels
given the risks of the banks' business models. The losses
reported by most of
the rated Italian mid-sized banks, combined with most of them
being subject to
supervision by the European Central Bank, has made the need to
increase capital
more pressing. Fitch expects more new share capital increases
than those already
announced to take place. Initiatives to reduce risk-weighted
assets and plans to
move to advanced internal ratings based approach models
continue.
Access to customer funding and longer-term refinancing
operations (LTROs) helped
stabilise the mid-sized banks' funding profiles. Funding plans
for 2013 largely
rely on issuance of long-term debt through the branch networks
but a number of
banks are ready for public institutional issues in preparation
for LTROs
maturities. The weak demand for lending, ECB access, increasing
customer
deposits and the absence of large wholesale market maturities
have helped
Italian mid-sized banks maintain adequate liquidity reserves.
Fitch expects the weak operating profitability of the Italian
mid-sized banks to
remain under pressure throughout H213 and until signs of a
domestic recovery
materialise. Operating revenues are hurt by declining net
interest income (NII),
which still represents their largest revenue source, and high
loan impairment
charges (LICs). Higher net fees and commissions and lower
non-interest expenses
should relieve some of the pressure on operating profit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BDB's IDRs and VR have been affirmed as the bank's performance
has been
resilient, despite the difficult operating environment. Its
results have
continued to benefit from its prudent lending policies and a
well-diversified
loan book - both by borrower and by industry. During the
recession, asset
quality deterioration has been moderate compared to most
domestic peers (its
impaired loans ratio was equal to nearly 7% at end-2012 against
an average 10%
for peers) and the bank can rely on a large and stable customer
deposit base,
its extremely low access to wholesale funding, and sound
capitalisation (Fitch
Core Capital (FCC) ratio was equal to 12.5% at end-Q113).
Credem's IDRs and VR have been affirmed as the bank has been
able to generate
positive returns despite the difficult operating environment
mainly thanks to
lower than peers' LICs which reflect its prudent credit risk
approach and
conservative underwriting practices. Credem's credit risk
management remains
sound and its attitude to credit risk prudent, which results in
still adequate
asset quality ratios, with gross impaired loans accounting for
just 5% of gross
loans at end-Q113, the lowest level among its peers. The ratings
affirmation
also reflects Credem's adequate capitalisation in light of its
asset quality and
solid internal capital generation capabilities. In Q313 Credem
completed a
EUR500m covered bond issue on the institutional market at a
pricing below that
of Italian government debt with equivalent maturity,
demonstrating the bank's
good market access, which Fitch considers a valuable addition to
its strong
customer funding base, also in anticipation of upcoming LTRO
maturities.
BPS' IDR and VR have been downgraded to reflect its weakening
capital ratios and
delays in adopting effective measures to strengthen its capital
in connection
with Fitch's expectations that the operating environment will
remain difficult
and LICs high. Nonetheless, asset quality remains manageable and
better than at
most domestic peers with gross impaired loans accounting for
6.85% of gross
loans at end-Q113, and the bank's performance deteriorated less
than at most
peers'. Funding and liquidity remain stable and benefit from the
bank's solid
customer base.
BPM's IDRs and VR have been placed on RWN to reflect Fitch's
view that the
ratings would come under pressure if the bank is unable to
complete its
reorganisation by strengthening corporate governance. BPM's
ratings reflect
Fitch's expectation that it will raise EUR500m fresh capital
through a new share
issue to service the reimbursement of the government hybrid
capital received in
2009 and which took place in June 2013. BPM's efficiency ratio
has improved,
which should help operating profitability, and funding and
liquidity are stable
and acceptable. BPM's ratings continue to reflect its
deteriorating asset
quality, its above-average exposure to the real estate and
construction sectors
and increasing impaired loans.
BPER's IDRs and VR have been downgraded to reflect its
deteriorated asset
quality, which, in Fitch's view, represents the bank's major
weakness. BPER's
level of impaired loans is the highest among peers with end-Q113
gross impaired
loans representing a very high 15% of total gross loans.
Consequently,
profitability is dented by high LICs, which in both Q113 and
2012 absorbed all
of BPER's pre-impairment operating profit. Fitch expects LICs to
remain high
throughout 2013, threatening operating profitability and the
effect of
management progress in reducing personnel and administrative
expenses and
sustaining operating revenues. The high level of unreserved
impaired loans,
accounting for more than 100% of FCC, means that BPER's
capitalisation with a
FCC ratio of 9.2% is, in Fitch's opinion, tight. BPER's ratings
reflect its
adequate liquidity position thanks to its customer deposit base,
the large
availability of unencumbered eligible assets for refinancing
operations and the
absence of wholesale bonds maturities in H213 and 2014.
BPV's IDRs and VR have been affirmed to reflect progress in
strengthening
capital to more adequate levels through a EUR250m new share
issue in the process
of being completed and the issue of additional EUR250m debt,
convertible into
equity at the option of the bank during 2015, which allows the
bank to improve
capitalisation further in a reasonable time frame. BPV's IDRs
and VR continue to
reflect its weak asset quality and modest profitability -
although these
remained more resilient than most of its immediate peers during
2012. The
ratings also factor in the bank's improved funding and liquidity
profile, which
however remains weaker than at most peers.
Creval's IDRs and VR have been affirmed as the asset quality
deterioration and
weak performance experienced by the bank have remained in line
with Fitch's
expectations. Creval's capitalisation remains modest compared to
peers' despite
actions taken to improve it. Funding and liquidity are
acceptable and in line
with peers.
Carige's Long-term IDR and VR have been downgraded and the
latter has been
placed on RWN to reflect the execution risk in its current
capital strengthening
plan to restore its tight capitalisation to more acceptable
levels. Carige's FCC
ratio stood at 6.2% at end-Q113, which Fitch considers weak
considering the high
level of unreserved impaired loans that account for more than
100% of FCC.
Carige needs to raise EUR800m capital through a combination of
asset disposals
and a new share issue, whose implementation remains however
uncertain under
current market conditions. Carige's IDRs and VRs reflect its
weak profitability,
deteriorated asset quality, and some reliance on ECB funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BDB's IDRs and Outlook are in line with Italy's sovereign IDRs
and Outlook and
are currently capped at that level. A downgrade of the sovereign
rating would
result in a downgrade of BDB's ratings, in line with Fitch's
criteria.
Greater-than-expected asset quality deterioration, significant
reported losses
or a weakening of BDB's funding and liquidity position would put
pressure on its
ratings.
Credem's IDRs and Outlook are in line with Italy's sovereign
IDRs and Outlook
and are currently capped at that level. A downgrade of the
sovereign rating
would result in a downgrade of Credem's ratings, in line with
Fitch's criteria.
At the same time, material asset quality deterioration, which
Fitch currently
does not expect given the bank's sound underwriting standards,
or a weakening of
its funding and liquidity position would put pressure on its
ratings.
BPS's IDR and VR could be upgraded if the bank strengthened its
capitalisation
through the economic cycle, and if internal capital generation
was sufficient to
maintain significant capital buffers above the regulatory
minimum despite the
bank's high dividend pay-out policy. Material asset quality
deterioration,
material losses or a weakening of its funding and liquidity
position would put
further pressure on BPS's ratings.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on BPM's IDRs and VR by early
2014, by when the
bank's shareholders are expected to have taken decisions on
whether to continue
the strengthening of BPM's corporate governance. The ratings
would come under
pressure if improvements in the bank's corporate governance were
delayed, which
in Fitch's opinion would increase the risk that the bank did not
continue the
progress made to date in improving cost efficiency,
strengthening loan
underwriting standards and credit risk monitoring procedures as
well as
strengthening capital through a recently approved EUR500m
capital increase.
BPM's VR and IDRs would also come under pressure if asset
quality continued to
deteriorate materially, or if liquidity and funding weakened.
BPV's IDR and VR would come under pressure if operating
profitability
deteriorated further or if the inflow of new impaired loans rose
materially
above Fitch's current expectations. An upgrade of the ratings
would require
evidence that the bank can improve asset quality from its
current weak levels,
which would likely require an improvement of the operating
environment.
BPER's Long-term IDR is based on the bank's 'bb+' VR. A
downgrade of BPER's VR
would only trigger a downgrade of its Long-term IDR if the
bank's 'BB+' SRF was
revised downwards.
BPER's VR would come under further pressure if the bank's
operating
profitability failed to recover despite management's efforts to
improve
efficiency and revenue generation. Failure to slow the increase
in the bank's
stock of impaired loans, which have to date required significant
LICs and
represent a burden to be managed, or an unexpected material
inflow of new
impaired exposure could trigger a downgrade of its 'bb+' VR. An
upgrade of the
VR, which is unlikely in the short-term, would require evidence
that the bank
can return to generate operating profit and improve asset
quality from its
currently weak levels.
Creval's IDR and VR would come under pressure if asset quality
were to
deteriorate further and capitalisation got tighter. The ratings
are also
sensitive to a deterioration of the bank's funding structure.
Upward pressure on
the ratings would require a material improvement of asset
quality and a stronger
capitalisation.
Carige's Long-term IDR is currently based on the bank's 'bb' VR.
A downgrade of
Carige's VR to below its 'BB' SRF would not result in a
downgrade of its
Long-term IDR as the latter is currently at the same level as
its SRF. The
resolution of the RWN on Carige's VR is subject to the
successful completion of
its capital strengthening plan within the timeframe indicated by
the bank by
year-end. Failure or substantial delays in raising the necessary
amount of
capital would likely result in a downgrade of its VR,
potentially by more than
one notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch has affirmed the Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs for the
eight banks. The
SRs reflect Fitch's expectation of the probability that the
authorities would
provide support to the banks if needed. Fitch notes that the
medium-sized banks
have strong local franchises and relatively large customer
funding bases.
Customer funding from retail clients also includes senior and,
to a lesser
extent, subordinated debt distributed through the banks' branch
network.
Fitch's assumptions for support are based on the expectation
that in the current
difficult market environment the propensity to support local
banks remains high.
The SRFs reflect Fitch's view of the ranking of the banks by
size and franchise.
The SRs of all banks is '3', with the exception of BDB, whose
'4' SR and 'B+'
SRF reflects its ownership structure and its relatively small
size.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Italian authorities to provide
timely support to
the banks.
The Italian state's ability to provide such support is dependent
upon its
creditworthiness, reflected in its 'BBB+/Negative' Long-term
IDR. A downgrade of
Italy's sovereign rating could change the agency's view on
availability of
support for Italian banks.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around
the availability of sovereign support for Italian financial
institutions. There
is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit
state support
for banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and
regulatory
initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking
industry. This
may result in Fitch revising SRFs down in the medium term,
although the timing
and degree of any change would depend on ongoing developments
and policy
discussions around support and "bail-in" for eurozone banks.
Resolution
legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of
creditor "bail-in"
is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and
creditors to share
the burden of supporting banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Italian
mid-sized banks are
all notched down from their respective VRs in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative
loss severity risk
profiles. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in
the banks' VRs
but also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or
loss severity risk
relative to the banks' viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco di Desio e della Brianza
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Credito Emiliano
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Banca Popolare di Milano
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F3' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'bbb-' placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: 'BBB-'/'F3' placed on
RWN
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: 'BB+' placed on RWN
Preferred stock and hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at
'CCC'
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: long-term rating
downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'bbb', short-term rating downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-'
Banca Popolare di Vicenza
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BB+'/'B'
Market-linked senior notes: affirmed at 'BB+emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB'
Credito Valtellinese
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes, including notes guaranteed by Credito
Valtellinese, and
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BB+'/'B'
Banca Carige
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+' and placed on
RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured notes: long-term rating downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+';
short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed on
RWN
Any rating impact from the above rating actions on banks'
mortgage covered bonds
will be detailed in a separate comment.
