(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of Spain-based Bankia, S.A. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed NCG Banco, S.A.'s, Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.'s (BMN) and Liberbank, S.A.'s IDRs and SRFs at 'BB+'. Simultaneously, Fitch has removed these ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of these four entities is Negative. Fitch has also taken rating actions on Bankia's parent bank, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA) and Liberbank's bank subsidiary, Banco de Castilla-La Mancha (Banco CLM). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The downgrades of Bankia's IDRs and SRF reflect Fitch's re-assessment of the bank's systemic importance. Bankia's franchise has weakened since inception and the bank is still in the midst of a large-scale mandatory restructuring. While Bankia remains Spain's fourth-largest banking group, its size, relative to Spain's three largest banks which have recently expanded their franchises, has diminished. In Fitch's view, this results in a potential reduction of the authorities' propensity to support Bankia, in case of need. NCG Banco's, BMN's and Liberbank's franchises have been less impacted by continued restructurings and, in some cases, Fitch has seen better than anticipated deposit dynamics. For these reasons, Fitch does not expect a reduction in the authorities' propensity to provide support to the banks, if required. These banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) are unaffected by the above rating actions and they are sensitive to the factors noted in previous rating action commentaries (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spain's BFA-Bankia and NCG Banco", dated 18 April 2013; and "Fitch Upgrades Spain's BMN, Liberbank and BCaja3's VRs; IDRs Remain on RWN"; dated 26 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS The Long-term IDRs of all banks discussed in this commentary are driven by their SRFs, which are higher than their VRs. Bankia's Support Rating of '2' reflects a still high likelihood of state support given its size and relative systemic importance, with a deposit market share of almost 10%. Its franchise continues to be meaningfully larger (albeit closer to) that of second-tier Spanish banks. Bankia's SRF is therefore one notch higher, at 'BBB-', than the SRFs of these second-tier banks. BFA's SRF is lower than Bankia's, indicating a moderate probability of support, and reflecting its role as a bank holding company, rather than a deposit-taking bank. NCG Banco's, BMN's and Liberbank's SRFs also reflect a moderate probability of support given their more limited market shares of between 2% and 3%. The agency acknowledges their relatively high importance in their core regions. Other factors supporting Bankia's, BFA's and BMN's SRFs include the majority direct or indirect state ownership, held through the FROB. Fitch believes that the FROB will be keen to safeguard the value of its investment through additional support, if required. Similarly, Liberbank's SRF benefits from the subscription by the state of contingent convertible instruments. NCG Banco is also majority owned by the state. However, the FROB has to sell its stake in the bank within an agreed timeframe. Fitch understands that there is a clear intent by the FROB to auction it off before the end of 2013. The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of these entities mirrors the Rating Outlook on Spain's Long-term IDR (BBB/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS Bankia's, BFA's, NCG Banco's, BMN's and Liberbank's IDRs and senior debt ratings will be downgraded if their SRFs are revised lower. Their SRFs will be negatively affected by a downgrade of Spain's sovereign ratings and/or by a more pronounced weakening of their franchises, thus limiting the state's propensity to provide support, if required. These banks' SRFs are also sensitive to the weakening of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics regarding potential future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across many jurisdictions, as highlighted in the reports "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths". If Fitch concludes that state support for Spanish banks is likely to weaken, this will ultimately lead to negative rating actions. NCG Banco's SRF is also sensitive to ownership changes. The SRF could be revised up if the bank is sold to a higher-rated financial institution. The sale to a weaker shareholder may negatively affect the bank's ratings. Failure to achieve a sale is also a risk. NCG Banco's SRF, and therefore its IDRs, could be revised downwards if the sale is delayed and if, as a result, the authorities consider alternative options which may suggest a reducing propensity to support this bank. In addition to a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating, BFA's ratings are sensitive to a restructuring that is negative for senior creditors, which Fitch does not currently anticipate. Its ratings may be upgraded in the event that it is merged into Bankia. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES - KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of NCG Banco's subordinated debt issues and preferred stock have been affirmed at 'C' as these issues have been subject to burden sharing, in line with the July 2012 Memorandum of Understanding and Royal Decree Law 24/2012. NCG's burden sharing was completed in June 2013 when these instruments were converted into equity. As a result, Fitch has withdrawn these debt ratings. For the same reasons, the ratings of two preferred stock issues of BFA have been affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Banco CLM is a 75%-owned subsidiary of Liberbank. Fitch regards Banco CLM as a core subsidiary and, as such, aligns its Long- and Short-term IDRs with Liberbank's. Banco CLM's IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Liberbank's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Bankia, S.A.: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN VR: unaffected at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; removed from RWN SRF: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; removed from RWN Market-linked senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'BBB-emr' from 'BBBemr'; removed from RWN State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A. (BFA): Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: unaffected at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN SRF: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWN Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from RWN Preferred stock (KYG0727Q1156; KYG0727Q1073): affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' NCG Banco, S.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: unaffected at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3', removed from RWN SRF: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWN Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWN Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated lower tier 2 debt (ES0214958045): affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn Subordinated upper tier 2 debt (ES0214843148 and ES0214958052): affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn Preferred stock (ES0112805041, ES0112805025 and XS0237727440): affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn BMN: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: unaffected at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3', removed from RWN SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN Commercial Paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN Commercial Paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Liberbank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: unaffected at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Banco CLM: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWN Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWN Contact: Primary Analyst (Bankia, BFA, BMN and Liberbank) Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. 