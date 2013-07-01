July 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Windermere XI plc's class A notes and downgraded the class B notes, due April 2017, as follows:

GBP318.9m class A: upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf''; Outlook Stable

GBP53.4m class B: downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 50%

GBP41.8m class C: affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0%

GBP17.6m class D: affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade to the class A notes is driven primarily by the improving prospects for two large loans, Devonshire House (44% of outstanding balance) and Long Acre (26%). These are exposed to central London office markets that have enjoyed further yield compression as the rental market picks up. Both loans are due in April 2014, and Fitch expects them to repay in full. With the sequential principal payment rules in force, this would leave only a small balance left on the senior tranche that ought to be recoverable from the remaining two loans.

However, both these loans' assets have deteriorated in the last year, offering class B note holders a lower chance to be repaid in full in Fitch's view, justifying the negative rating action taken here.

The GBP191m Devonshire House loan is secured by a grade A office property located in the heart of Mayfair. The borrower drew on a GBP11.3m capital expenditure reserve at the April 2012 interest payment date (IPD) to make renovations across the property and these have now been completed. Reflecting the solid prospects for occupancy to return towards market norms (vacancy is currently in the region of 40%, requiring the borrower to top up interest service) and broader market confidence, a valuation in March 2013 reported a 10% increase on 2008 (to GBP285m from GBP260m). Fitch expects the loan to repay, if necessary after an equity injection.

Security for the GBP111m Long Acre loan is a multi-let office in London's midtown. Vacancy is low (less than 3%) although the weighted average lease length is just over two years, which exposes the borrower to the occupational market. This is not ideal given that the loan matures in April 2014. Regardless, the building's prime location and trophy asset status make it an attractive investment opportunity, as reflected in the December 2012 valuation of GBP162m, marginally down from 2008. Moreover, there are press reports that the collateral has generated significant investor interest and Fitch expects the loan to be redeemed.

The GBP79.6m Government Income Portfolio loan (18%) had been due in October 2012 but has since been extended for at least another 12 months. It is secured by 16 properties (down from 23 in the last year) following the sale of seven buildings in time for the October 2012 IPD (this was a precondition to the extension). Release pricing was met in each case, yielding a GBP33.5m loan prepayment.

However, these assets were clearly "cherry picked" for their longer leases and also accounted for the last remaining exposure to London. Nevertheless, the associated debt prepayment was around GBP4m in excess of the corresponding values reported in the last appraisal, which had been prepared in H212 for all 23 properties and which reported a 50% fall in value to GBP82.3m.

The remaining Government Income Portfolio collateral is far weaker, leaving no London exposure and far shorter average lease terms. An unspecified portion of excess rent (after deducting debt service and opex/capex costs) is intended to reduce indebtedness, although to meet the conditions for a further one-year loan extension in October, the borrower does not have to reduce debt by much (to GBP76m).

A sterner test awaits in October 2014 (the loan balance must be down to GBP40m), at which point Fitch expects the loan formally to default and the special servicer to assume direct control. The reported loan to value ratio (LTV) is 153%, and extracting much value after October 2014 - when lease terms will be even shorter - will prove challenging, although the 2.5 years left from that date until bond maturity ought to allow for sufficient recoveries for class A noteholders.

The Westville loan (11%) has been highly impaired since its transfer into special servicing in July 2009. It is now secured by only three assets, with three having been sold in the last year. The reported remaining value (as at April 2012) was GBP8.7m as compared to outstanding debt of GBP58m. Unsurprisingly, rental income is not sufficient to make debt service payments, compounding the losses expected on the loan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings are sensitive to the rate at which the Government Income Portfolio loan returns principal. Any shock to sentiment toward central London trophy properties could also hinder the repayment prospects for Devonshire House and Long Acre and result in negative rating action.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.