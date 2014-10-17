(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
concluded its revision
of three Brazilian development banks: Banco Nacional de
Desenvolvimento
Economico e Social (BNDES), Banco da Amazonia S.A. (BdA), and
Banco do Nordeste
do Brasil S.A. (BNB).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release. Fitch does
not assign Viability ratings to any of these banks due to their
development bank
status.
The IDRs and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of all three
development banks are
equalized with and linked to Brazil's sovereign ratings. Their
Support ratings
of '2' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of support from
the federal
government would be high, in case of need. Fitch believes that
government
support is unlikely to change in the short- to medium-term. The
ratings reflect
the important role that these banks play in the implementation
of government
development policies. Going forward, Fitch will continue to
monitor any possible
changes in the support philosophy of the Brazilian government in
light of other
trends identified around the world.
The strategy of all three development banks remains directly
linked to
government policies. BNDES is the largest of the three banks and
has a national
focus. At June 2014, it was the fourth largest bank in Brazil in
terms of
assets, which totaled BRL814 billion. BdA and BNB are much
smaller and have a
regional focus (the northern region and the northeastern region
of Brazil,
respectively). Their respective assets totaled BRL12 billion and
BRL36 billion
at June 2014. Loan growth between 2009-2013 has been much faster
for BNDES than
BdA and BNB, but below the average for other large public banks.
BNDES's loans
grew on average 21% per year during this period, in contrast to
6% at BdA and
13% at BNB.
Performance indicators at all three banks remain adequate and
reflect their
development bank status. There was an improvement in BNDES and
BNB's return on
assets (ROA) to 1.39% and 1.87%, respectively, at June 2014,
while there was
some decline in BdA's ROA to 1.05% in the same period.
All three banks depend on public sources for funding and
capitalization. These
funds come from different sources, but represent at least 40% of
total funding
for both BdA and BNB, while in the case of BNDES they
represented 87% of total
liabilities at June 2014.
BNDES's capitalization, measured by the Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio, improved
to 12.12% at June 2014, following the central bank's approval to
classify its
legacy Tier 1 instruments as Core Equity Tier 1 capital.
Meanwhile, BNB's FCC
ratio increased slightly to 8.94% and BdA's FCC ratio declined
slightly to
12.38%, in the same period.
For further details of these entities, as well as for regulatory
information,
please see individual ration action commentaries published today
and available
on Fitch' website at www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.com.br.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BNDES:
--Long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 affirmed at
'BBB'.
Banco da Amazonia:
--Long-term foreign and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Long-term National rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'.
BNB:
--Long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Long-term National rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
