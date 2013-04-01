(Repeat for additonal subscribers)
April 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised Support Rating Floors (SRF) of the following eight Philippine
banks: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO),
Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Land Bank of the Philippines
(LBP), China Banking Corporation (CBC), Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.
(RCBC), Security Bank Corporation (SBC) and Union Bank of the Philippines
(Union). The agency has also upgraded the Support Rating (SR) of the latter four banks.
In addition, Fitch has upgraded BPI's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC
IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', and BDO's LTFC IDR, LT Local-Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) and Viability
Rating (VR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this commentary. Fitch would like to
highlight that this is not a comprehensive list of all ratings of the Philippine banks. A full
assessment on ratings is typically done based on banks' periodic review cycles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The actions on the SRs and SRFs follow the upgrade of the Philippines' sovereign ratings on
27 March 2013, including its LTFC IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' (see related rating action commentary
at www.fitchratings.com). The SRs of '3' reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of
extraordinary state support available to the aforementioned major local banks, if needed. The
varying degree of state support is indicated through the banks' SRFs. The
systemically-important Philippine banks such as BPI, BDO, DBP and LBP have SRFs
of 'BB+', while those of the medium-sized banks (CBC, RCBC, SBC and Union) are
at 'BB-'.
BPI's LTFC IDR is upgraded to be in line with its 'BBB-' LTLC IDR and 'bbb-' VR. Although
driven by the VR, BPI's LTFC IDR had been until now constrained by the sovereign's LTFC IDR of
'BB+', due to the bank's exposure to the financial
health of the government, wider domestic economy and local financial markets. Of
the major Philippine banks rated by Fitch, BPI's ratings have been the highest,
due to its established domestic presence, sound financial metrics and prudent
management.
Not directly related to the sovereign rating action is the upgrade of BDO's VR and IDRs. One
factor is the substantial amount of fresh capital from the rights issue in 2012, which should
help the bank better support strong loan growth as well as cope with unexpected setbacks, at
least over the medium term. The upgrade also recognises BDO's growing franchise and funding
strengths, gradual diversification in its loan book, improving albeit still modest profitability
and reasonable asset quality performance. Moreover, Fitch expects the bank to uphold asset
quality despite continuing strong loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVIES - SRs AND SRFs
The SRs and SRFs of the Philippine banks would be affected by a change in the
government's ability to provide extraordinary support. Further movement in the
sovereign ratings is another likely trigger, although this seems less probable
in the near term considering the recent upgrade of, and Stable Outlook on, the
Philippines' sovereign ratings.
The SRs and SRFs would also be impacted by any change in the government's
willingness to extend timely support. One development that could lead to an
adverse outcome, for instance, is the global initiatives to reduce the implicit
state support available to banks, although Fitch views this to be a long-term
prospect for the Philippines.
An increase in banks' relative domestic systemic importance, possibly when
smaller banks merge with larger peers, could lift their SRs and SRFs.
RATING SENSITIVIES - VRs AND IDRs of BDO and LTFC IDR of BPI
Concentrated loan books, foreclosed properties with modest reserves and
conglomerate ownership structures at the major Philippine banks are some issues
that constrain ratings among Philippine banks, including BDO. A further upgrade
of BDO's ratings appears unlikely after the recent upgrade, as it is already
among the highest rated banks in the Philippines.
On the other hand, BDO's VR could face downward pressure should their
loss-absorption capacities weaken in the face of event risks (such as large
acquisitions), persistently aggressive growth plans or increasing concentration
of exposures. Of the major local banks, BDO has displayed a higher appetite for rapid expansion,
which in part explained its weaker metrics in profitability and
capitalisation over the last few years. However, the bank is likely to keep its
core capital at more satisfactory levels than in previous years, considering the
stricter capital rules under Basel III, which had in part influenced the
substantial size of its recent rights issue. This, together with Fitch's
expectations of further progress in the bank's profitability and internal
capital generation metrics as well as reasonable loan growth targets, could help
to minimise downside risks on its VR. That said, any downgrade of its VR would
unlikely affect its 'BB+' IDRs, unless considerations behind its 'BB+' SRF were
to also weaken.
Any change in BPI's IDR will be driven by changes in its VR, which we see little
prospect of in the near term, in light of its sustained strengths in franchise,
funding, more modest risk appetite compared to other local banks, and very sound
and stable financial profile.
RATING SENSITIVIES - SENIOR NOTES
BDO's upgraded IDR underlines a similar impact on its senior notes. This link
reflects the fact that the senior notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
BPI
- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB+' from 'BB'
BDO
- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- LTLC IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB+' from 'BB'
- Ratings on senior notes upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
DBP and LBP
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB+' from 'BB'
CBC, RCBC, SBC and Union
- Support Rating upgraded to '3' from '4'
- Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'B+'