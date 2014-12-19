(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating
actions on the
following private-sector Venezuelan banks and one holding
company subsequent to
the downgrade of the sovereign's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs):
--Banesco, Banco Universal, CA (BBU);
--Banco Provincial, S.A., Banco Universal (Provincial);
--Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal (Mercantil);
--Mercantil Servicios Financieros (MSF);
--Banco Occidental de Descuento (BOD);
--Banco del Caribe, C.A. Banco Universal (Bancaribe);
--Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal (Exterior);
--Banco Nacional de Credito C.A. (BNC).
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
These rating actions follow the downgrade of Venezuela's IDRs to
'CCC' from 'B'.
International ratings have been downgraded in line with the
sovereign. As with
other emerging market commercial banks in this rating category,
the operating
environment is a constraint to bank ratings. In addition, the
significant level
of government intervention and high level of exposure to
sovereign securities
further undermines the financial flexibility of Venezuelan
banks.
All long-term national ratings have been downgraded considering
the relative
strengths and weaknesses of each bank. All short-term national
ratings have been
either downgraded or affirmed accordingly.
These downgrades reflect the severe deterioration in the
operating environment
and the Venezuelan economy's reduced capacity to respond to
external shocks,
such as a sustained drop in oil prices. Additionally, the banks'
lower
profitability, increased exposure to retail and compulsory loans
(segments more
vulnerable to an economic shock), as well as their reduced
cushion to absorb
unexpected losses were also considered.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
These entities are the seven largest private sector universal
commercial banks
in Venezuela, with operations primarily in the country. All of
these banks'
Viability Ratings (VRs), or standalone intrinsic financial
strengths, drive
their IDRs and do not take into account either institutional or
state support.
The operating environment is the key factor constraining the VRs
of all
Venezuelan banks. Fitch recognizes that the current set of
foreign exchange
controls have helped preserve the system's funding base relative
to past periods
of severe macroeconomic imbalances before these controls were
implemented.
All national ratings for each bank consider the same strengths
and weaknesses as
international ratings, but are based on the relative
creditworthiness of
entities within Venezuela.
BBU
Despite sound profitability (even when adjusted for inflation)
and loan quality
indicators, BBU's international ratings are limited by the
operating
environment. High exposure to the Venezuelan public sector,
large asset and
liability tenor mismatch due to the short contractual maturities
(mostly demand
deposits) of its funding base also weigh on the bank's ratings.
BBU's ratings
also consider its adequate liquidity and capitalization.
PROVINCIAL
Provincial's ratings are supported by its solid profitability
(even when
adjusted for inflation) and its strong franchise compared with
its peers. The
ratings also incorporate the bank's conservative risk management
and operational
support from Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), its
majority
shareholder, which has a 55% stake in the bank.
However, the bank's ratings are limited not only by the
operating environment
(international ratings) but also, by a large asset and liability
tenor mismatch
given that the vast majority of funding consists of demand
deposits and
short-term time deposits.
MERCANTIL
Although Mercantil's credit risk profile relative to domestic
peers has been
resilient, its international ratings are limited by the
operating environment.
High exposure to the Venezuelan public sector, large asset and
liability tenor
mismatch due to the short contractual maturities (mostly demand
deposits) of its
funding base and a decline in the bank's overall loss absorption
capacity in
recent years, as measured by its equity/assets ratio and loan
loss
reserves/gross loans, also weigh on the bank's ratings.
In addition, Mercantil's ratings consider the strength of its
balance sheet,
management's experience in dealing with the inherently volatile
operating
environment in Venezuela, and its ample market share and strong
franchise which
allowed the bank to maintain a relatively stable deposit base.
MSF
MSF's national ratings reflect the geographical diversification
of its
operations, adequate liquidity and the holding company's low
double leverage.
The ratings also take into account the strengths of its main
subsidiary,
Mercantil.
As MSF's cash flow is dependent on Mercantil, which by local
regulation can only
pay dividends up to 50% of net income, rather than its own
generation of cash
flows, the holding company's long-term national rating is one
notch below its
main operating subsidiary's national rating. The ratings
assigned to MSF's
issuances in the local market are in line with its national
ratings as these are
all senior unsecured debt issuances.
BOD
BOD's ratings incorporate a history of volatile profitability,
capitalization,
and asset quality indicators relative to peers. With the
exception of liquidity,
the bank's financial metrics are weaker than other large
universal commercial
banks in Venezuela. High exposure to the Venezuelan public
sector, large asset
and liability tenor mismatch due to the short contractual
maturities (mostly
demand deposits) of its funding base and a decline in the bank's
overall loss
absorption capacity in recent years, as measured by its
equity/assets ratio and
loan loss reserves/gross loans, also weigh on the bank's
ratings.
The bank is controlled by Cartera de Inversiones Venezuela
(CIV), a diversified
holding company with interests in financial and nonfinancial
companies.
CARIBE
Notwithstanding Bancaribe's resilient performance and stable
asset quality
indicators, its international ratings are limited by its
operating environment
and a less robust franchise compared to larger Venezuelan banks.
High exposure
to the Venezuelan public sector, large asset and liability tenor
mismatch due to
the short contractual maturities (mostly demand deposits) of its
funding base
also weigh on the bank's ratings. Bancaribe's ratings also
incorporate a
strengthening of capital ratios in 2013, following pressures
related to high
nominal asset growth in recent years and adequate liquidity.
Scotiabank has a minority stake of 27% in Bancaribe.
EXTERIOR
Exterior's ratings reflect its solid loan quality indicators and
profitability
ratios (even when adjusting for inflation). Liquidity and
capitalization remain
adequate, though weaker than some of its larger domestic peers.
Its ratings are
limited not only by the operating environment (international
ratings) but also,
by a less robust franchise compared to larger banks. Its ratings
are also
limited by a significant asset and liability tenor mismatch,
given that the vast
majority of its funding is represented by demand deposits and
short-term time
deposits, as well as a large exposure to Venezuelan sovereign
debt.
Grupo Bancario IF has a 83% stake in Exterior.
BNC
Despite BNC's moderate but growing franchise as well as improved
capital ratios
and loan quality indicators, the bank's ratings are limited by
high nominal
credit growth in excess of its domestic peers, lower
profitability relative to
local banks, and the operating environment.
High exposure to the Venezuelan public sector, large asset and
liability tenor
mismatch due to the short contractual maturities (mostly demand
deposits) of its
funding base and a decline in the bank's overall loss absorption
capacity in
recent years, as measured by considering both its equity/assets
ratio and loan
loss reserves/gross loans, also weigh on the bank's ratings. The
ratings also
take into account adequate liquidity and funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
A downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs would result in a similar
action on the IDRs
and VRs of these banks, which are currently capped at the
sovereign. Additional
government intervention that pressures financial performance of
these banks
could negatively affect the banks' IDRs, VRs and National
ratings. While not
Fitch's base case due to capital controls and liquidity in the
domestic market,
a persistent decline in deposits would pressure ratings.
Upside potential to any of the banks' ratings in the near term
is limited in
light of current macroeconomic vulnerabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. Despite these banks'
systemic
importance, support cannot be relied upon given Venezuela's
highly speculative
rating and lack of a consistent policy on bank support. For
those banks with
foreign shareholders, government interference in the banking
system could also
negatively influence shareholder support if required.
Venezuela's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
these banks is
not likely to change given the sovereign's very low
speculative-grade ratings.
As such, the SR and SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BBU
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgrade to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'A+(ven)' from
'AA-(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)'.
Provincial
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgrade to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'AA-(ven)' from
'AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)'.
Mercantil
--
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at 5;
--Support Floor affirmed at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'AA-(ven)' from
'AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)'.
MSF
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'A+(ven)' from
'AA(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1+(ven)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds national-scale rating
downgraded to 'A+(ven)'
from 'AA(ven)';
--Short-term commercial paper national-scale rating affirmed at
'F1+(ven)'.
BOD
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'BBB-(ven)' from
'BBB(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'F3(ven)'
'F3(ven)'.
Caribe
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'A-(ven)' from
'A+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'F2(ven)' from
'F1(ven)'.
Exterior
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'A+(ven)' from
'AA(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'F1(ven)from
'F1+(ven)'.
BNC
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B';
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to
'C' from 'B';
--Viability rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating downgraded to 'BBB-(ven)' from
'BBB(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F3(ven)'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
