(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded El
Wifack Leasing's
(EWL) National Long-term Rating to 'BBB-(tun)' from 'BB+(tun)'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL)
National Ratings and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Arab
International Lease's (AIL),
Attijari Leasing's (AL), Compagnie Internationale de Leasing's
(CIL), Hannibal
Lease's (HL), Modern Leasing's (ML) and Tunisie Leasing's (TL)
National Ratings
have also been affirmed. At the same time, Fitch has revised the
Outlook on
CIL's National Long-term rating to Negative from Stable, and the
Outlook on ML's
National Long-term rating to Stable from Negative. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of Tunisian leasing
companies'
National Ratings. National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness
of an issuer
relative to the best credit and to peers in the country. Fitch
will shortly
publish the main findings of this review in a report "Peer
Review: Tunisian
Leasing Companies".
KEY RATING DRIVERS -NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
AIL, AL, ATL and ML's National Ratings are support-driven, while
CIL, EWL, HL,
and TL's are driven by the companies' creditworthiness on a
standalone basis.
AIL's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the support that it
could expect to
receive, if required, from its main direct shareholder, Banque
Tuniso-Koweitienne (BTK), and from its ultimate parent, France's
Groupe BPCE
(GBPCE, A/Stable/a). AIL is 95%-owned by BTK, which in turn is
60%-owned by
GBPCE. Although GBPCE has strong capacity to support AIL (as
indicated by its
'a' Viability Rating), Fitch views the probability of such
support as moderate
given that GBPCE is not a direct majority shareholder as well as
AIL's limited
strategic importance to GBPCE and weak integration within the
French banking
group. The Stable Outlook on AIL's National Long-term Rating
reflects that on
GBPCE's Long-term IDR.
ATL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the limited
probability of
support the company is likely to receive from its ultimate
shareholder,
Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc (AB, BBB-/Negative/bbb-), if needed,
through the
latter's Tunisian subsidiary, Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB,
BB/Negative/b). ATL's
capital is 33% held by ATB, which in turn is 64.2%-controlled by
AB. Although AB
has sufficient capacity to support ATL (as indicated by its
'bbb-' Viability
Rating), Fitch believes the probability of support from AB is
only limited given
that AB is not a direct shareholder and given AB's modest
interests in ATL's
capital. The Negative Outlook on ATL's National Long-term Rating
reflects that
on AB's Long-term IDR.
ML's ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the probability of
support it is likely
to receive from its majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat
(BH), if required.
In Fitch's view, this support could ultimately be provided by
the state and flow
through BH, given BH's relatively weak creditworthiness on a
standalone basis.
ML is 57%-owned (directly and indirectly) by BH, which in turn
is 57%-controlled
by the Tunisian state. The Stable Outlook on ML's National
Long-term Rating
reflects Fitch's view that it would not necessarily be
negatively impacted by a
one-notch downgrade of Tunisia's Long-term local currency IDR
(BB/Negative).
AL's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the limited
probability of
support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder,
the Moroccan
group Attijariwafa Bank (AWB, BB+/Stable/bb-), if needed. AL's
capital is 65.2%
held by AWB's Tunisian subsidiary, Attijari Bank Tunisie (ABT),
which in turn is
54.6%-controlled by the holding company Andalucarthage, which is
almost
exclusively owned by AWB. Fitch believes there is a high
propensity of support
for AL from ABT and, ultimately, AWB, if needed. However, the
probability of
support is limited given AWB's restricted creditworthiness (as
indicated by its
'bb-' Viability Rating). Fitch considers that the Moroccan
government would
provide extraordinary support to AWB if needed, given that it is
a domestically
systemically important bank. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that
cross-border
support; i.e. support from the Moroccan government flowing
through AWB to AL is
uncertain. Therefore, Fitch assesses AWB's capacity to support
AL looking at its
standalone financial strength. ABT is not rated by Fitch.
HL's National Ratings reflect only acceptable capital ratios,
despite recent
improvements, relative to the average credit quality of its loan
portfolio. They
also factor in more vulnerable asset quality compared with
peers, its limited
liquidity given the absence of a bank shareholder compared with
peers and
pressures on its profitability, which remains lower than peers.
The upgrade of EWL's National Ratings reflects its materially
improved and
sustained profitability, its resilient and relatively low risk
profile compared
with peers as regards to its asset quality and liquidity, and
its adequate level
of capital. Fitch views EWL's liquidity management as relatively
prudent
compared with peers and its liquidity risk as acceptable, given
potential
ordinary support from its bank shareholder, Societe Tunisienne
de Banque.
TL's National Ratings reflect its leading position in the
Tunisian leasing and
factoring markets, diversified business profile, sustained -
albeit under
pressure - profitability since 2011, overall prudent risk
management and
adequate asset quality ratios compared with peers, and
acceptable capital
ratios.
CIL's National Ratings reflect its average credit quality,
limited liquidity,
only acceptable profitability and modest levels of capital
ratios compared with
peers. Fitch has revised the Outlook on its National Long-term
rating to
Negative from Stable to reflect the company's deteriorated asset
quality,
weakened solvency and profitability ratios, and the agency's
expectations that
these pressures might continue in the near future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
AIL's National Ratings would benefit from closer integration
with GBPCE through
increasing integration within BTK. The Tunisian bank mainly
controls AIL's
commercial strategy, credit, liquidity and interest rate risks
through board and
senior committees. A decrease in BTK's control of AIL, or if
GBPCE materially
reduced its interest in BTK, could trigger a downgrade of AIL's
National
Ratings. The same would apply if GBPCE's Viability Rating was
downgraded.
A significant increase in ATB's stake in ATL could lead to an
upgrade of the
company's National Ratings. Conversely, ATL's National Ratings
could be
downgraded if ATB reduced its ownership in ATL, or if AB
materially reduced its
interests in ATB (and subsequently in ATL) or if there was a
downgrade of AB's
ratings.
A material deterioration in Fitch's opinion of BH and/or the
Tunisian state's
ability and/or propensity to support ML, resulting in lower
creditworthiness
relative to the best credit in the country, could result in a
downgrade of ML's
ratings.
AL's National Ratings could benefit from a significant increase
in AWB's stake
in the company and closer integration with AWB. Conversely, AL's
National
Ratings could be downgraded if AWB materially reduced its
interests in ABT (and
subsequently in AL) or following a significant downgrade of
AWB's Viability
Rating.
The National Ratings of EWL, HL and TL are sensitive to a
material deterioration
in asset quality, leading to an erosion of capital position.
EWL, HL and TL's
ratings would also be downgraded if their access to liquidity
was constrained,
either for bond issuance or bank credit lines. Potential for an
upgrade of EWL,
HL and TL's ratings is limited as the fragile Tunisian economic
environment
still weighs on the companies' asset quality and liquidity.
However, significant
increases in capital ratios and sustained improvements in asset
quality could
reduce the vulnerability of those entities and could eventually
lead to an
upgrade.
A downgrade of CIL's ratings would result from continuous
deterioration in its
asset quality, solvency and profitability ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT (TL,
ATL, CIL, AL)
TL, ATL, CIL and AL's rated subordinated debt issues are Lower
Tier 2 issues.
Their ratings reflect the weak recovery prospects an investor
could expect on
investments in these subordinated debts in the event of default.
TL, ATL, CIL and AL's subordinated debt ratings could be
sensitive to a
downgrade of the respective issuer's Long-term National Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Modern Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
Arab International Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'
Arab Tunisian Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; removed from
RWN; Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'; removed from
RWN
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)';
removed from RWN
National Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)';
removed from RWN
Attijari Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)'
Tunisie Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'
Compagnie Internationale de Leasing
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'
National subordinated debt rating: 'affirmed at BB-(tun)'
El Wifack Leasing
National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'BBB-(tun)'from
'BB+(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: upgraded to 'F3(tun)' from 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to
'BBB-(tun)'from 'BB+(tun)'
Hannibal Lease
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 872 25
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email:
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December
2012, 'National
Scale Ratings', dated 30 October 2013, 'Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid Securities Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and
'Recovery Ratings
for Financial Institutions', dated 24 September 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitchâ€™s National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated â€˜AAAâ€™ and other credits
are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as â€˜AAA(tun)â€™ for National
ratings in Tunisia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
