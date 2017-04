(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the following list of corporate finance subsidiaries with the exception of Wisconsin Energy Capital Corp. and Covidien International Finance S.A., which remained on Rating Watch Negative and were withdrawn. This action applies to corporate finance subsidiaries that have no assets or operations and rely wholly on a parent entity guarantee for support. The IDR ratings are withdrawn as they are no longer considered analytically meaningful. This action has no effect on any of the existing issue ratings at these finance subsidiaries. Summary of actions: Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the following ratings: Wisconsin Energy Capital Corp. --Long-term IDR 'A-' Primary Analyst: Philippe Beard, Director, +1-212-908-0242 Secondary Analyst: Glen Grabelsky, Managing Director, +1-212-908-0577 Covidien International Finance S.A. --Long-term IDR 'A' --Short-term IDR 'F1' Primary Analyst: Bob Kirby, Director, +1-312-368-3147 Secondary Analyst: Megan Neuburger, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0601 Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: Qwest Capital Funding --Long-term IDR 'BB+' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: John Culver, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3216 Secondary Analyst: Dave Peterson, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3177 Sprint Capital Corporation --Long-term IDR 'B+' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Bill Densmore, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3125 Secondary Analyst: Dave Peterson, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3177 Southern Company Funding Corp. --Short-term IDR 'F1' Primary Analyst: Shalini Mahajan, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0351 Secondary Analyst: Julie Jiang, Director, +1-212-908-0708 AGL Capital Corp --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable --Short-term IDR 'F2' Primary Analyst: Julie Jiang, Director, +1-212-908-0708 Secondary Analyst: Shalini Mahajan, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0351 PPL Capital Funding Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable --Short-term IDR 'F2' Primary Analyst: Julie Jiang, Director, +1-212-908-0708 Secondary Analyst: Rob Hornick, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0523 ConocoPhillips Canada Funding Company I --Long-term IDR 'A' --Outlook Stable ConocoPhillips Canada Funding Company II --Long-term IDR 'A' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Mark Sadeghian, Senior Director, +1-312-368-2090 Secondary Analyst: Sean Sexton, Managing Director, +1-312-368-3130 Dow Capital B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Monica Bonar, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0579 Secondary Analyst: Sean Sexton, Managing Director, +1-312-368-3130 Teva Capital Services Switzerland GmbH --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Finance Services B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Finance Services II B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance II LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance II B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance III B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical Finance V B.V. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Jacob Bostwick, Director, +1-312-368-3169 Secondary Analyst: Mike Zbinovec, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3164 Actavis Capital S.a.r.l. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Outlook Stable Actavis Funding SCS --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Outlook Stable Actavis WC 2 s.a.r.l --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Outlook Stable Warner Chilcott Corporation --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Outlook Stable Warner Chilcott Company LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Outlook Stable Warner Chilcott Finance LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Jacob Bostwick, Director, +1-312-368-3169 Secondary Analyst: Mike Zbinovec, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3164 AIMCO/Bethesda Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BB+' --Outlook Positive Primary Analyst: Stephen Boyd, Director, +1-212-908-9153 Secondary Analyst: Britton Costa, Director, +1-212-908-0524 Digital Stout Holding, LLC --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Sean Pattap, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0642 Secondary Analyst: Steven Marks, Managing Director, +1-212-908-9161 Kimco North Trust III --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable KRC Lending S.A. de C.V. SOFOM ENR --Long-term IDR 'BBB+' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Britton Costa, Director, +1-212-908-0524 Secondary Analyst: Stephen Boyd, Director, +1-212-908-9153 Peninsula Gaming Corp --Long-term IDR 'B' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Alex Bumzahny, Director, +1-212-908-9179 Secondary Analyst: Mike Paladino, Senior Director, +1-212-908-9113 Avon Capital Corp --Short-term IDR 'B' Primary Analyst: Grace Barnett, Director, +1-212-908-0718 Secondary Analyst: Judi Rossetti, Senior Director, +1-312-368-2077 H.J. Heinz Finance Company --Long-term IDR 'BB-' --Outlook Stable H.J. Heinz Finance UK Plc --Long-term IDR 'BB-' Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Judi Rossetti, Senior Director, +1-312-368-2077 Secondary Analyst: Grace Barnett, Director, +1-212-908-0718 Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Judi Rossetti, Senior Director, +1-312-368-2077 Secondary Analyst: Chris Collins, Director, +1-312-368-3196 Molson Coors Capital Finance ULC --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Molson Coors European Finance Company --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Molson Coors International LP --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Bill Densmore, Senior Director, +1-312-368-3125 Secondary Analyst: Wesley Moultrie, Managing Director, +1-312-368-3186 Williams Partners Finance Corp --Long-term IDR 'BBB' --Outlook Stable Primary Analyst: Ralph Pellecchia, Senior Director, +1-212-908-0586 Secondary Analyst: Kathleen Connelly, Director, +1-212-908-0290 Contact: Primary and secondary analyst contact information is listed after each rating change in this rating action commentary. Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 