BARCELONA/LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Santander Totta,
SGPS, S.A.'s and Banco Santander Totta, S.A.'s (BST) Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook on Santander
Totta and BST have
been revised to Positive from Negative.
The support-driven Long-term IDRs of Caixa Geral de Depositos,
S.A. (CGD), Banco
Comercial Portugues, S.A. (Millennium bcp) and Banco BPI, S.A.
were affirmed at
'BB+'.
The agency also upgraded the Viability Ratings (VRs) of
Millennium bcp to 'bb-'
from 'b', Banco BPI to 'bb' from 'bb-' and Santander Totta to
'bb+' from 'bb-'.
CGD's VR was affirmed at 'bb-'.
Except for Santander Totta and BST, the Outlook on the
Portuguese banks is
Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The VR upgrades of Banco BPI and Santander Totta primarily
reflect Fitch's
expectation that the two banks will benefit more than peers from
an improved
operating environment, following the upward revision of
Portugal's GDP growth
expectations by Fitch. Both banks have weathered Portugal's
sovereign crisis and
recession better than peers.
The upgrade of Millennium bcp's VR reflects primarily the
announced EUR2.25bn
fully underwritten rights issue, which will strengthen its core
capital
position. In addition, the bank is making further progress in
its restructuring
plan.
The upgrade of the Long- and Short-term IDRs of Santander Totta
and its wholly
owned banking subsidiary, BST, reflects the improved ability of
its parent bank,
Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander), to provide support to these
entities (see
'Correct: Fitch upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable
Outlook (corrected)'
published on 6 June 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com,
for more
details). The rating action is also driven by the expected
benefits of a banking
union in the EU, particularly as regards the fungibility of
liquidity and
capital. The revision of the Outlook for the Long-term IDR
reflects that of
Portugal's sovereign rating, which was revised to Positive from
Negative in
April 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings of CGD, Millennium
bcp and Banco BPI
are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF; BB+), reflecting
Fitch's view that
there is a moderate probability that the Portuguese authorities
would support
the country's largest banks, in case of need.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear
ultimate
intention to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the EU.
This is demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives, including the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) (see 'Fitch Revises
Outlook on 18 EU
Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' published on
March 26, 2014
and available at www.fitchratings.com, for more details).
Fitch believes that Santander Totta is a strategically important
subsidiary to
Santander. The ratings of Santander Totta and BST are equalised
because the two
are regulated as a consolidated entity in Portugal, the bank is
wholly-owned by
the holding company and the holding company has no outstanding
debt.
Despite the common branding, integration, board composition and
a wide range of
shared risk management and operational policies and procedures,
Fitch has
notched down twice the subsidiaries' ratings from the parent's
Long-term IDR, as
opposed to the typical one notch. This is because the still
fragile state of
Portugal's economy and the very high performance correlations
between the
Portuguese entities and the domestic economy has led Fitch to
believe that
Santander's propensity to support these subsidiaries may be
tested in the event
of extreme stress in Portugal, although this is not Fitch's base
case. As a
result, the agency has capped the Long-term IDRs of Santander
Totta and BST at
two notches above the Portuguese sovereign ratings.
Santander Totta is a Portuguese holding company, wholly owned by
Santander. BST
is it main operating subsidiary in Portugal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The sensitivities of the IDRs of CGD, Millennium bcp and Banco
BPI are the same
as those for the SRFs. The SRs and SRFs of these three banks are
sensitive to a
weakening of the assumptions around Portugal's ability and
propensity to provide
timely support to the banks. Of these, the greatest sensitivity
is to progress
made in implementing bank resolution legislation, which is
likely to result in
the downgrade of the three banks' SRs to '5' and the revision of
their SRFs to
'No Floor'. This is most likely to occur in late 2014 or 1H15.
A downward revision of these banks' SRFs would likely trigger a
downgrade of
their Long-term IDRs and long-term senior debt ratings to the
level of their
VRs. Currently, this would mean a one-notch downgrade to 'BB'
for Banco BPI and
a two-notch downgrade to 'BB-' for CGD and Millennium bcp.
The IDRs of Santander Totta and BST are sensitive to an upgrade
of the sovereign
rating, as reflected by their Positive Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Fitch believes that earnings and profitability exert a higher
influence on the
VRs of CGD and Millennium bcp than other VR variables, due to
the banks'
historically weak performance. The two banks have been reporting
losses since
2011, although this year could be a turning point based on
reported 1Q14
results. Fitch believes that earnings and profitability, which
is better at
Banco BPI, also plays a bigger role in its VR. However, Fitch
notes that
contribution by its Angolan subsidiary is currently sizeable.
Santander Totta's
profitability, which is mainly domestic, has been supported by a
comparatively
higher proportion of cheaper funding from central banks as well
as by sound fee
income generation and strong cost management.
In Fitch's opinion, a key driver for improving profitability for
all banks is a
continued reduction of deposit costs observed in the early
months of 2014.
Additional factors supporting profitability are repayment of
expensive
contingent convertible bonds (except for Santander Totta),
reducing impairment
charges and downsizing of branch network and staff.
The pace of asset quality deterioration is expected to slow
further in 2014, a
trend already noted in 2H13. Given the improved economy, Fitch
would expect
impaired loans to peak in 2014. Asset quality is considered to
have a higher
influence on the VRs of CGD and Millennium bcp, which reported
high credit at
risk (CaR) ratios of 11.5% and 11.7% at end-1Q14, respectively.
Banco BPI's and
Santander Totta's CaR ratios have been more stable, at 5.2% and
5.3%,
respectively. Coverage ratios are adequate.
Capital at the largest Portuguese banks is considered as
sufficient to absorb
moderate shocks. At end-2013, the Fitch core capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratio
was just adequate at 8.8% at CGD, a low 5.7% at Millennium bcp,
reasonable at
9.3% at Banco BPI and more robust at 14.8% at Santander Totta.
Once Millennium
bcp's rights issue is finalised, its FCC/weighted risks ratio
would still be no
more than adequate at 10.9%. Capital has a higher influence on
and is supportive
of Santander Totta's VR. The sale of CGD's insurance subsidiary
will support the
bank's capital position.
In addition to the capital ratio, Fitch also assesses capital
against net CaR
loans. Unreserved CaR loans to FCC (including Millenium bcp's
rights issue)
reached 22% for Banco BPI and Santander Totta, which is
considered manageable,
but a high 71% for CGD and 79% for Millennium bcp.
Fitch eligible capital (FEC)/weighted risk ratios, which include
100% of
state-subscribed contingent convertible bonds (cocos) in the
case of CGD,
Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, are more robust. However, Banco
BPI has already
repaid these bonds; Millenium bcp has repaid some of these bonds
and funds
raised by its rights issue will be used to repay a further
amount.
The VRs of the four banks also consider their improved funding
and liquidity
profiles. Exposure to volatile wholesale funding sources is
declining, although
Millennium bcp and Santander Totta have a higher proportion of
funding from the
ECB's liquidity facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Business volumes should increase in line with the continued
improvement of the
operating environment. This should also benefit asset quality,
in turn, reducing
impairment charges and boosting profitability and internal
capital generation.
The VRs of CGD and Millennium bcp are unlikely to be upgraded
until core
profitability and asset quality indicators improve. At Banco
BPI, an upgrade of
the VR will most likely be driven by enhanced profitability and
improved capital
adequacy ratios. Santander Totta's VR would benefit from an
improved funding
profile, with a reduced reliance on central bank borrowing.
A downgrade of the banks' VRs is not Fitch's base case. However,
this could
arise from a marked deterioration of asset quality. If
regulatory reviews of
asset quality to be conducted in 2014 uncover substantial
capital shortfalls,
VRs will be under pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD,
Millennium bcp and by
Banco BPI are all notched down from the banks' respective VRs in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Preference shares have been upgraded to reflect lower risk of
non-performance
associated with these instruments. This is because events
triggering conversion
are looking less likely as restructuring programmes are
progressing well.
Preference shares ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
the VRs of CGD,
Millennium bcp and Banco BPI.
Santander Totta's preference shares are capped at the level
assigned to
equivalent securities issued by the parent. Fitch believes that
support from the
parent can neutralise the non-performance risk of the
instruments. Therefore,
the agency would only notch down twice for loss severity from
the subsidiary's
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The ratings of Caixa Banco de Investimento (Caixa - BI) and
Banco Portugues de
Investimento (BPI) are equalised with those of their respective
100% parents
(CGD and Banco BPI, respectively). Under Portugal's corporate
law, CGD and Banco
BPI are liable for the obligations of their wholly owned
subsidiaries.
The equalisation is driven by their integration within their
parent banks and
the benefits derived from parent support. Fitch does not assign
VRs to the two
institutions as the agency does not view them as independent
entities. The
ratings of Caixa-BI and BPI remain sensitive to rating action on
CGD's and Banco
BPI's IDRs.
CGD North America Finance LLC is a financing vehicle of CGD
whose commercial
paper debt ratings are aligned with CGD's because of the
guarantee in place and
whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive
a change in
CGD's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
CGD:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating
affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating
affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'
Caixa -Banco de Investimento:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
CGD North America Finance LLC
Commercial paper affirmed at 'B'
Millennium bcp:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt upgraded to 'B+' from 'B-'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC'
Banco BPI:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares upgraded to 'B' from 'CCC'
Banco Portugues de Investimento:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Santander Totta:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to
Positive from
Negative
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
BST:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to
Positive from
Negative
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Commercial paper upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
