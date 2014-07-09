(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken various rating
actions on seven
small Turkish banks.
The agency has affirmed the ratings of Arap Turk Bankasi A.S.
(A&T Bank),
BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S., Tekstil Bankasi A.S.
and Turkland
Bank A.S.
The Viability Rating (VR) of Anadolubank A.S. was downgraded to
'bb' from 'bb+'.
This resulted in a downgrade of the bank's Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and a downgrade of the Long-term
National Rating to
'AA-(tur)' from 'AA(tur)'. The VR of Alternatifbank A.S. was
downgraded to 'b+'
from 'bb' but this did not impact its Long-term IDR and National
Long-term
rating which are support-driven.
The Outlook on Sekerbank T.A.S's Long-term IDRs and National
Long-term rating
was changed to Negative from Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at available the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, VRS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS
Institutional support drives the IDRs and National ratings of
Alternatifbank
(74.25% owned by Commercial bank of Qatar - A/Stable),
BankPozitif (around 70%
controlled by Bank Hapoalim - A-/Stable) and Turkland Bank (50%
owned by Arab
Bank PLC - BBB-/Negative).
Alternatifbank and Turkland Bank are viewed as strategically
important
subsidiaries for their respective parents. Turkland Bank is
notched down two
levels from Arab Bank PLC's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR to
reflect its 50%
ownership. Alternatifbank's Long-term IDRs are constrained by
Turkey's Country
Ceiling of 'BBB'. The importance of BankPozitif to its parent
bank is considered
to be limited because of its small size and the subsidiary is
notched down three
levels from the parent's rating.
Parental support is not formally factored into the IDRs and
National ratings of
either A&T Bank, wholly-owned by The Libyan Foreign Bank which
is not rated by
Fitch, or Sekerbank, around 34% controlled by Kazakhstan's
sovereign wealth
fund, Samruk Kazyna (SK). SK provides little strategic or
operational support to
the bank.
An offer made by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC;
A/Stable) for
around 75% of Tekstilbank's shares is awaiting regulatory
approval, expected to
be forthcoming by end-2014. . The Positive Rating Watch (RWP) on
Tekstilbank's
IDRs, National rating and Support rating will be resolved if and
when ownership
changes.
The IDRs and National ratings of Anadolubank, A&T Bank,
Sekerbank and
Tekstilbank are driven by their VRs. In the case of Tekstilbank,
this may
change, pending the potential ownership change.
The VRs of all seven banks range from 'b+' (Alternatifbank,
Tekstilbank,
BankPozitif and Turkland Bank) to 'bb-' (Sekerbank and A&T Bank)
and 'bb'
(Anadolubank).
The revision of the Outlook on Sekerbank to Negative reflects a
deteriorating
trend in several key financial metrics, including asset quality,
capitalisation
and profitability.
The downgrade of Alternatifbank's VR reflects primarily its much
weakened core
capital ratios as the bank pursues a strategy of rapid growth,
vastly outpacing
internal capital generation. Subsidiary Alternatif Finansal
Kiralama's ratings
are equalised with those of its parent because Fitch considers
it as a core,
highly integrated subsidiary.
The downgrade of Anadolubank's VR reflects the more difficult
operating
conditions for small banks, resulting in margin pressure and
some weakening of
capital adequacy ratios. Key financial indicators at the bank,
once well ahead
of those displayed by other small Turkish banks, have now fallen
more in line
with peers'.
The franchises of all seven banks are narrow - none of them
controls a deposit
market share in excess of 1%. Most offer a mixture of general
commercial and
retail banking services, largely to small and medium-sized
companies. Two are
more specialised, namely A&T Bank, which focuses on trade and
other financial
services conducted primarily between Turkey and Libya, and
BankPozitif, which
provides boutique transactional loans to large and medium-sized
companies and
specialised consumer loans.
The banks' VRs reflect their limited franchises, small absolute
size, and
dwindling competitive advantages. The country's leading banks
are increasingly
able to undercut pricing and offer a broader product range.
Operating
conditions, to date in 2014, have been volatile, impacted by
sharp interest rate
movements and political pressure in the build-up to Presidential
elections
scheduled for August. Economic growth was robust in 1Q14 but
confidence remains
sluggish and loan growth slowed across all seven banks, with the
exception of
Anadolubank where loans were up by nearly 12%, which Fitch
considers rather
high.
BankPozitif, Tekstilbank, Turkland Bank and, following the
downgrade,
Alternatifbank, share 'b+' VRs. BankPozitif is wholesale-funded
and both its
specialisation and strategy change frequently, limiting upside
potential for the
bank's VR. Tekstilbank and Turkland Bank are similar in size and
product range.
Both banks target corporate, commercial and SME customers, and
relationships
with core customers are well established. Given margin pressure,
both banks are
finding it difficult to absorb rising staff and administrative
costs, and
cost/income ratios are the highest among peers.
Under new ownership, Alternatifbank's growth is being
prioritised and the
customer base is changing. The bank is seeking to develop
relationships with
other CBQ customers and subsidiaries. The stock of
non-performing loans (NPLs)
is rising rapidly and Fitch expects further deterioration as the
loan book
seasons. Core capital ratios are the lowest among peers but
subordinated debt,
provided largely by international financial institutions, boosts
regulatory
capital ratios. Given aggressive budgeted growth plans and weak
internal capital
generation, core capital ratios may soon come under renewed
pressure, in Fitch's
opinion.
Sekerbank and A&T Bank are both rated 'bb-' in their VRs. A&T
Bank's trade
finance specialisation and its close relationship with its
shareholder set it
apart from the other six Turkish banks. Sekerbank, too, is
somewhat different.
It operates a fairly large branch network nationwide, and
focuses on more remote
areas of Turkey where it targets mainly small companies and
retail customers.
The bank has long enjoyed some of the widest margins among its
peers but asset
quality indicators have traditionally been weaker. The change in
its Outlook to
Negative reflects the bank's margin squeeze, potential asset
quality
deterioration and pressure on capital ratios.
Anadolubank's VR is the highest among peers, at 'bb'. This
reflects generally
stronger metrics across a broad range of key areas. Anadolubank
continues to
boast the lowest NPLs /total loans ratio among peers (stable at
2.8%, reserved
at a high 95%), while its cost control is strong and internal
capital generation
remains reasonable at around 10%.
The NPL/total loan ratios for all seven banks average around 4%
(Sekerbank: 5.4%
at end-March 2014). Single name concentration risk is fairly
high across all
banks, as can be expected given their size and customer base.
Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratios at all seven
banks range from a
high 16% and 17% at BankPozitif and Tekstilbank, respectively,
to a low 8.3% at
Alternatifbank. The FCC/weighted risks ratio at Sekerbank (10.2%
at end-March
2014) offers modest loss absorption capacity given the bank's
risk profile and
low internal capital generation capabilities. Anadolubank's
FCC/weighted risks
ratio, at around 13%, is considered adequate, especially given a
high loan loss
reserve cover at the bank, which means that expected losses are
well reserved.
The Support Ratings of '5' of Anadolubank, A&T Bank, Sekerbank
and Tekstilbank
reflect their lack of systemic significance in the Turkish
banking sector; Fitch
does not rule out potential support from the Turkish authorities
for them but
believes that such support cannot be relied upon. This is
reflected in their 'No
Floor' Support Rating Floors.
The Support Ratings of '2' of Alternatifbank and BankPozitif and
'3' for
Turkland Bank reflect strong potential shareholder support.
Alternatifbank's
Long- and Short-term foreign currency IDRs are constrained by
Turkey's 'BBB'
Country Ceiling. The Long-term local currency IDR is notched
down two times from
CBQ's Long-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's classification of
Alternatifbank as a
'strategically important' subsidiary for CBQ. Alternatifbank's
Short-term
foreign currency IDR was upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' to reflect
the higher
certainty of the shareholder's propensity to support in the near
term. Similar
action was taken at Alternatifbank's leasing subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VRS AND SUPPORT
RATINGS
The IDRs and National ratings of A&T Bank, Anadolubank and
Sekerbank are
sensitive to a change in their VRs.
An upgrade of their VRs in the foreseeable future is not Fitch's
base case
scenario. A&T Bank's niche profile and dependence on volatile
Libyan, Middle
Eastern and African economies makes it difficult to envisage an
upgrade. Neither
Anadolubank nor Sekerbank are displaying any notable improvement
in its key
financial metrics to suggest likely upward pressure on the VRs.
The most likely
source of downside pressure on Sekerbank's VR is a weakening of
asset quality,
particularly among the portfolio of smaller companies which may
find it more
difficult to compete as economic conditions remain tough, and
amid continued
capital ratio erosion.
The Outlooks on all other ratings is Stable.
The IDRs, National and Support Ratings of Alternatifbank,
BankPozitif and
Turkland Bank are sensitive a change in the IDRs of their
parents and/or a
change of strategy at group level, thereby reducing their
propensity to support
their subsidiaries. The Negative Outlook on Turkland Bank's
Long-term rating
mirrors that of Arab Bank PLC (see Fitch Downgrades Arab Bank
PLC to 'BBB-';
Negative Outlook dated 9 January 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com). The
Outlooks on the remaining support-driven Long-term ratings is
Stable.
Alternatifbank's VR may be upgraded on improvements in its core
capitalisation
and slower NPL generation. Alternatifbank's and Turkland Bank's
VRs are further
sensitive to the banks establishing and maintaining a track
record of
sustainable growth and profitability, leading to improved
internal capital
generation.
The RWP on Tekstilbank's Long and Short-term IDRs, National
Rating and Support
Rating will be resolved upon completion of the change of
ownership. If the
acquisition is successful, the bank will likely see a
multi-notch upgrade of its
Long-term IDRs, National and Support Ratings. The bank's
Long-term foreign
currency IDR will most likely be upgraded to 'BBB', Turkey's
Country Ceiling.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALTERNATIF FINANSAL
KIRALAMA
The ratings of Alternatif Leasing are equalised with those of
its parent,
Alternatifbank. The bank fully owns the leasing company which
shares the same
brand, distribution channels, board members and membership of
key committees.
Alternatif Leasing's ratings are sensitive to a change in its
parent's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alternatifbank A.S.
Long-term FC IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term LC IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Short-term LC IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' Stable Outlook
Anadolubank A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating downgraded to 'AA-(tur)' from
'AA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Arap Turk Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Stable Outlook
BankPozitif Kredi ve Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt issued out of Commerzbank International
S.A.: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Sekerbank T.A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook changed to
Negative from
Stable
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Outlook changed
to Negative
from Stable
Tekstil Bankasi A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDR: 'B+'; Rating Watch Positive Maintained
Short-term FC and LC IDR: 'B'; Rating Watch Positive Maintained
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: '5'; Rating Watch Positive Maintained
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: 'A(tur)'; Rating Watch Positive
Maintained
Turkland Bank A.S.
Long-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Negative Outlook
Short-term FC and LC IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tur)'; Negative
Outlook
Alternatif Finansal Kiralama A.S.
Long-term FC IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term LC IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term FC IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Short-term LC IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)' Negative
Outlook
