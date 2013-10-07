(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
taken rating
actions on several private banks in Taiwan:
- It has upgraded Cosmos Bank, Taiwan's (Cosmos) national rating
to BBB+(twn)
from BBB(twn),
- Placed EnTie Commercial Bank's (EnTie) ratings on Positive
Outlook,
- Changed Bank of Taipei's (BOTP) Outlook to Stable from
Negative.
- Placed Taichung Commercial Bank's (Taichung) rating on
Negative Outlook.
- Affirmed all ratings of King's Town Bank (KTB).
A full rating breakdown is provided below.
Fitch upgraded Cosmos because it expects the bank will continue
to generate
higher core profitability commensurate with its higher overall
risk profile
relative to similarly rated peers. Sufficient internal capital
generation is
likely to support loan growth that is not overly aggressive and
yet above the
sector average. Cosmos' ratings continue to be constrained by
the potential
increase in risk profile stemming from its aspiration to expand
more rapidly,
especially as it may pursue higher-risk borrowers in unsecured
personal lending
and heads into corporate lending, which was previously not an
area of its focus.
EnTie's outlook is placed on Positive on expectation of gradual
build-up of
capital buffer from the bank's consistent and robust core
earnings, which is
rather comparable to banks rated a notch higher.
Fitch returned BOTP's outlook to Stable after determining that
its risk profile
has not increased materially following loan growth over
2011-2012. Although its
ability to internally generate capital is weak, it has a solid
capitalization to
support its modest near-term loan growth.
Taichung's outlook is placed on Negative due to its
deteriorating credit
profile, with its near-term plan to expand its loan portfolio at
a pace faster
than the sector average to pressure its already below-par
capitalization.
The affirmation of KTB is based on its steady credit profile,
supported by
superior earnings and capital generation, prudently maintained
asset quality,
and strong capitalization.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, National Ratings, and VRs
The ratings of private banks covered are driven by their
intrinsic credit
profile. Their small deposit market share and lack of systemic
importance mean
the government is less likely to extend them support. The agency
also considers
as important credit factors the banks' pace of capital
accumulation over
2013-2015, the extent that their capitalization is sufficient to
support future
growth and to weather sharp increases in credit costs in a
cyclical downturn,
and their management capacity to implement coherent strategy.
Fitch expects profitability of the private banks to decline from
the 2012 level,
mainly due to rising provisioning risks, with credit costs to
normalize from a
benign credit cycle in 2010-2012. Catalysts for improved
profitability remain
limited. That said, KTB, EnTie and Cosmos are likely to register
above-average
returns on assets and superior internal capital generation in
2013 and 2014.
The agency also expects asset quality at most of the banks
covered to be
generally maintained on stable risk appetite and adequate
provisioning. KTB,
EnTie and Cosmos also have improved risk management and more
experienced
management teams following restructurings. However, the banks
are vulnerable to
a severe property market correction, as most of them have large
property-related
exposure. Taichung's asset quality will likely be undermined by
its rapid loan
growth at CAGR of 14.1% over 2009-2012 and insufficient
provisions, in Fitch's
view, for its recent large impairments to corporate credits.
The private banks' capitalizations vary greatly, but most lag
those in the
Asia-Pacific. The loss absorption buffers are limited for EnTie
and Taichung,
with their Fitch Core Capital ratio falling below 8% in Fitch's
stress scenario.
At end-H113, their FCC ratios stood at 7.0% and 8.8%,
respectively.
These five private banks generally have good liquidity, with
loan-to-deposit
ratio in the range of 65-85% and backed by sufficiently large
holdings of
high-quality liquid assets as contingent sources of liquidity.
However, EnTie
has less favourable funding costs because it has a lower
proportion of demand
deposits and a more concentrated wholesale deposit base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, National Ratings, and VRs
The ability to generate and accumulate capital, while
maintaining adequate asset
quality, will differentiate the stand-alone credit strengths of
the private
banks in Taiwan. Consistent and robust earnings generation that
leads to
strengthened capitalization may lead to ratings upgrades for the
any of the five
banks. This is more likely achieved through structural changes
such as entry
into niche markets, improved earnings quality through expanded
business scope,
and enhanced costs structure.
Weakened capitalization, resulting from significant worsening in
asset quality
(potentially from a severe property market correction) and/or
aggressive pursuit
of loan growth, with compromises in underwriting or pricing
discipline, and/or
entry into areas out of the banks' core competency may lead to
ratings
downgrades.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF (KTB and
Taichung)
Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) for KTB and
Taichung
reflect their lack of systemic importance and the low
probability the state will
extend them support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of Taiwan
government to provide
timely support to these banks. This would most likely be
manifested in a change
to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - 1) EnTie's senior debt, 2) EnTie and
Taichung's
subordinated debt, and 3) Taichung's convertible bond
EnTie's senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating, as they constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
EnTie and Taichung's subordinated debts are rated one notch
below their National
Long-Term ratings, reflecting their subordinated status and the
absence of any
going-concern loss-absorption mechanism.
Taichung's Basel III-compliant sub-debt is rated two notches
below the bank's
National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)' to reflect the inclusion
of Taiwan's
Basel III-styled non-viability trigger provision, which mandates
that the bond
be ranked equally with common shares upon government
receivership, regulatory
order for resolution, or liquidation. The bond is notched down
twice for limited
recovery prospects as the bank's capital would likely be written
off at the
point of non-viability.
These notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria
on rating
senior unsecured bond instruments and bank regulatory capital of
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - 1) EnTie's senior debt, 2) EnTie and
Taichung's
subordinated debt, and 3) Taichung's convertible bond
Any action on EnTie and Taichung's ratings is likely to trigger
a similar move
in their debt ratings.
A Credit Update on KTB, EnTie, BOTP, Taichung and Cosmos will be
available
shortly on www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Cosmos:
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'BBB+(twn)' from
'BBB(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating upgrade to 'F2(twn)' from "F3(twn)'
EnTie:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Revised
to Positive
from Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
BOTP:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Revised
to Stable from
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Taichung:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Revised
to Negative
from Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Convertible bonds affirmed at 'A-(twn)'
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Subordinated bonds (Basel III- compliant) affirmed at 'BBB(twn)'
KTB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (KTB, Cosmos)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Cherry Huang, CFA (EnTie)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Clark Wu (BOTP and Taichung)
Analyst
+886 2 8175 7602
Secondary Analysts
Cherry Huang (KTB and BOTP)
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Taichung and Cosmos)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Jack Chiu (EnTie)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
