(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on several private banks in Taiwan: - Upgraded King's Town Bank's (KTB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', - Upgraded Jih Sun International Bank's (JSIB) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bb-', and affirmed its other ratings, - Affirmed EnTie Commercial Bank's (EnTie) ratings and maintained them on Positive Outlook, - Affirmed the ratings on Far Eastern International Bank (FEIB) and Taichung Commercial Bank (Taichung) and maintained them on Negative Outlook, - Affirmed all ratings of Bank of Taipei (BOTP) and Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (SCSB). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs The ratings of most of the private banks covered are driven by their intrinsic credit profiles. Their generally small deposit market share renders them less systemically important. As such, the probability of government support, if needed, is limited. KTB's upgrade reflects Fitch's view that the bank will remain disciplined in its risk-taking behaviour and capital deployment so as to sustain a strong capital profile. JSIB's VR upgrade reflects improving core profitability, an ability to sustain adequate capitalisation commensurate with its risk appetite, and metrics more in line with 'bb' rated peers. The banks under review have a range of business profiles and financial performance. The higher-rated SCSB and KTB are distinguished by their managements' ability to implement coherent strategies to occupy competitive niches and to effectively manage risks. The affirmation on the ratings of most the banks reviewed is based on their stable profitability and risk appetite, which are critical in sustaining adequate asset quality and capitalisation. This would also provide support for future growth and help the banks withstand any sharp increase in credit costs in a cyclical downturn. Fitch expects most of these private banks to maintain adequate capitalisation against risk-taking. The Fitch core capital ratios for these banks, which are adjusted for Taiwan's higher risk-weights on mortgages, are between 10% and 15%. JSIB's IDRs and National Ratings are aligned with the ratings of its parent Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSFH), reflecting its status as core subsidiary of the group, as well as the obligatory support from JSFH under the Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs Fitch believes that the banks' ratings will be most sensitive to any sharp increase in risk appetite, including compromises in underwriting or pricing discipline, and/or aggressive growth, especially with entry into areas outside the banks' core competencies. The Negative Outlook on Taichung's ratings reflects the potential for further asset quality deterioration from its aggressive double-digit loan growth over 2011-2013. Loan growth in 1H14 has slowed. Reduced risk appetite and improvement in asset quality may result in its Outlook being revised to Stable. Given generally modest core profitability, any excessive growth can easily pressure capitalisation, which Fitch considers as having a high degree of influence on the banks' risk profiles. Specifically, Fitch maintains EnTie's ratings on Positive Outlook, and a potential upgrade will be highly dependent on a sustained improvement in its capitalisation. FEIB remains on Negative Outlook and failure to sustain its capitalisation at levels comparable to 'bbb'-rated private-sector banks' is likely to trigger a rating downgrade. KTB's ratings may be downgraded if earnings and/or capitalisation are negatively impacted by interest rate risks from its overseas bond investments and/or strong loan growth, especially in corporate lending. Any material deterioration in capitalisation will also place pressure on the rating. Further positive rating action is unlikely given KTB's small franchise and limited business scope. Any rating action on JFHC could trigger a similar rating action on JSIB's IDRs and National Ratings. JSIB's ratings are likely to remain support driven by its parent because the bank's standalone credit profile is weaker than its parent's. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SCSB, KTB, FEIB and Taichung) Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) are driven by the respective banks' systemic importance. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Taiwan government to provide timely support to these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS - 1) EnTie's and FEIB's senior debt, 2) EnTie's, FEIB's, JSIB's and Taichung's subordinated debt, and 3) FEIB's and Taichung's Basel III-compliant subordinated debt EnTie's senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating, and FEIB's senior unsecured debts are rated at the same level as its Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the banks. EnTie, FEIB, JSIB and Taichung's subordinated debts are rated one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. FEIB and Taichung's Basel III-compliant subordinated debts are rated two notches below the banks' National Long-Term Ratings (which are anchored by their respective VRs) to reflect the bonds' limited recovery prospects. The bondholders would risk significant loss at the point of non-viability, when common equity capital would be very low, which would result in a very thin loss absorption buffer. At the point of non-viability, which is reached upon government receivership, regulatory order for resolution or liquidation, the bonds would be ranked equally with common shares. These notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating senior unsecured bond instruments and bank subordinated and hybrid securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES - 1) EnTie's and FEIB's senior debt, 2) EnTie's, FEIB's, JSIB's and Taichung's subordinated debt, and 3) FEIB's and Taichung's Basel III-compliant subordinated debt Any change to the ratings on EnTie, FEIB, JSIB and Taichung is likely to trigger a similar move in their debt ratings. A Credit Update on KTB, FEIB, EnTie, BOTP and Taichung will be available shortly on www.fitchratings.com. The full list of rating actions follows: BOTP: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' EnTie: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook maintained on Positive National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' FEIB: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook maintained on Negative Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook maintained on Negative National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)' Subordinated debt rating (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Convertible bond affirmed at Long-Term Rating of 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)' JSIB: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-' Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' KTB: Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A+(twn)' from 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' SCSB: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Stable Outlook - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '4' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Taichung: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook maintained on Negative Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook maintained on Negative National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (KTB) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Ratings Limited Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 