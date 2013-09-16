Sept 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The U.S. CMBS delinquency rate fell at a calmer pace last month following a record drop in July, though monthly late-pays may be in store for another healthy drop in the next month or two, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell 10 basis points (bps) in August to 6.68% from 6.78% a month earlier. This comes after plunging 40 bps from June to July. Despite the modest drop last month, Fitch's delinquency rate is poised for another dip once an impending modification of the $678 million Skyline Portfolio loan is finalized. The Skyline Portfolio is spread across three CMBS transactions and is backed by eight office buildings in Falls Church, VA totaling roughly 2.5 million square feet. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2012 for imminent default. The sponsor, Vornado, cited the Defense Base Realignment and Closure statute (BRAC) as contributing to recent and upcoming vacancies at the properties. Resolution of the Skyline loan in and of itself will contribute to a 12-bp drop in Fitch's CMBS delinquency rate. Skyline is currently the second largest delinquent loan in Fitch's index, behind only Stuy Town.

Delinquency rates for all major property types fell last month, led by hotels. Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:

--Industrial: 9.41% (from 9.56% in July);

--Hotel: 7.68% (from 8.04%);

--Office: 7.56% (from 7.59%);

--Multifamily: 7.30% (from 7.41%);

--Retail: 6.23% (from 6.37%).

