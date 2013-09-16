Sept 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The U.S. CMBS delinquency rate fell at a calmer
pace last month following a record drop in July, though monthly late-pays may be
in store for another healthy drop in the next month or two, according to the
latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays fell 10 basis points (bps) in August to 6.68% from 6.78% a month
earlier. This comes after plunging 40 bps from June to July. Despite the modest
drop last month, Fitch's delinquency rate is poised for another dip once an
impending modification of the $678 million Skyline Portfolio loan is finalized.
The Skyline Portfolio is spread across three CMBS transactions and is backed by
eight office buildings in Falls Church, VA totaling roughly 2.5 million square
feet. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2012 for imminent
default. The sponsor, Vornado, cited the Defense Base Realignment and Closure
statute (BRAC) as contributing to recent and upcoming vacancies at the
properties. Resolution of the Skyline loan in and of itself will contribute to a
12-bp drop in Fitch's CMBS delinquency rate. Skyline is currently the second
largest delinquent loan in Fitch's index, behind only Stuy Town.
Delinquency rates for all major property types fell last month, led by hotels.
Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:
--Industrial: 9.41% (from 9.56% in July);
--Hotel: 7.68% (from 8.04%);
--Office: 7.56% (from 7.59%);
--Multifamily: 7.30% (from 7.41%);
--Retail: 6.23% (from 6.37%).
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
'