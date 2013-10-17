(Repeat for additional subscribers)
The proposed changes to the tax treatment of loan loss charges and write-offs in Italy's
2014 draft budget, approved by the government this week, could help improve Italian banks' asset
quality over time, Fitch Ratings says. But the domestic economy will still be the most important
driver of asset-quality trends.
The proposed changes allow larger amounts of loan loss charges and write-offs to
be deducted for tax purposes by shortening the period for deduction to five
years. This should give Italian banks flexibility to increase loan provisioning
and write-offs to fully reflect the underlying asset quality of portfolios.
Although profitability would be depressed by higher bad debt charges, it would
benefit from a lower effective tax rate. We believe the proposed changes would
encourage lenders to clean up balance sheets, lower impaired loan ratios and
improve coverage over time.
The new tax treatment should also improve the comparability of Italian bank's
asset quality with European peers. There is variation in how loan losses are
treated for fiscal deductibility across Europe. Italy's current rules are
particularly restrictive - the maximum amount of loan impairment charges
deductible for tax purposes is 0.3% of loan value, with the residual amount
deducted over the following 18 years. In contrast, the UK and France generally
allow banks to deduct all specific loan impairments in the year incurred.
This strict tax treatment is one of the key reasons why Italian banks tend not
to actively write off loans and take loan impairment charges above the amount
that is tax deductible each year, unless an insolvency procedure is in place or
the borrower is declared insolvent. However, these are subject to long court
processes. As a result, the banks have reported very high deferred tax assets
(DTAs) in recent years as loan impairment charges have risen materially during
the recession.
The relaxation of the tax regime would lower DTAs and benefit Basel III capital
ratios as this would reduce the deduction from common equity Tier 1. But we view
the change in capital to be largely superficial. Our primary measure of bank
capitalisation - Fitch core capital - is unlikely to be materially affected by
the potential changes. We already include DTAs arising from temporary
differences in loan impairment charges in Fitch core capital as they would bring
a real tax benefit if the loan impairment they stem from crystallises into
genuine losses.
Italy is experiencing one of the longest and deepest recessions in the eurozone,
so the economy remains the most important driver of asset-quality trends. We
forecast Italian GDP to shrink by 1.8% in 2013, before recovering to moderate
growth of 0.6% in 2014 and 1% in 2015. We expect banks' impaired loans to
continue to rise in Q413 and 2014. It is too early to see a reversal in trends
for non-performing loans, even if the proposed tax changes are passed.