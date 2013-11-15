(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Third-quarter budget data indicate that
the German Laender remain on course to further improve their budgetary
performance, boosted by increasing tax revenue, Fitch Ratings says. The key to
sustainable improvement, especially for those Laender not reporting balanced
budgets, remains a reduction in structural deficits through cost consolidation.
We believe the Laender will continue to implement these.
Progress towards the balanced budgets required by 2020 will continue to vary
state by state. In 3Q13 nine of the 16 Laender reported a surplus before debt
variation. There may be some fiscal slippage at those Laender whose budgetary
outperformance means they are ahead of schedule, which may allow capital
spending to rise because delaying compliance would not push them back beyond the
original deadline. But our expectation is still that consolidation will
continue, reflecting the constitutional status of the debt brake and broad
political support for consolidation in the Laender. All Fitch-rated Laender have
implemented plans to balance their budgets by 2019 at the latest.
Although we expect all Fitch-rated Laender to be compliant with the debt brake,
which will stop them incurring net new debt from 2020, further debt reduction
will be required in some cases to return public debt levels to sustainability.
Ministry of Finance 3Q13 data showed that tax revenue increased 4.5% quarter on
quarter, rising by EUR7.1bn to EUR166.6bn. This, combined with previous
cost-cutting and falling interest expenditure, reflecting the Laender's
sophisticated debt management and low interest rates, enabled the 16 Laender to
significantly reduce their net funding deficit to about EUR800m in the quarter,
down from EUR4.2bn a year earlier.
Overall, the Laender look very likely to reduce their aggregate deficit again
this year, from the EUR5.6bn reported at end-2012. As in last year, the final
outcome will be considerably below the very conservative forecasts that the
Laender produced at the start of the year.
Germany's Working Party on Tax Revenue Forecasting predicts tax revenue to rise
steadily until 2018, by 3%-3.6% a year, reflecting economic growth (Fitch
forecasts real GDP to increase by 1.5% next year and in 2015). This should help
the Laender comply with the debt brake.
Our Laender ratings are driven by the strong link with the Federal Republic of
Germany. This results from the wide-ranging equalisation mechanism, the
Laender's good access to liquidity, forward-looking cash management and the
solidarity principle under which they operate.