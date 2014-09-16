(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not intend to
take a rating
action on TDC A/S's (TDC) 'BBB' ratings following the recently
announced
acquisition of Norwegian cable operator, GET.
The agency notes the acquisition will take TDC's funds from
operations (FFO) net
adjusted leverage above the 3.75x downgrade threshold currently
established for
the business on an underlying basis and that in line with
Fitch's approach to
M&A, the company will be given a period of between 18 months -
two years in
order for leverage to be brought back within the downgrade
threshold.
With TDC's ratings on a Stable Outlook and with the company's
Danish business
under a certain amount of pressure, but absent the acquisition,
presenting a
profile that is not expected to undermine the current ratings,
the agency feels
the ratings and Outlook remain intact at present.
Fitch's revised base case, which assumes closing of the
acquisition in 4Q14, and
no change to our existing assumptions for the rest of the
business, forecasts
FFO net lease adjusted leverage increasing to around 3.9x by
FYE15, falling back
below 3.75x by FYE16 - i.e. by year two post transaction - and
with further
deleveraging in year three. The envisaged deleveraging takes
into account the
better growth profile of the acquired business, conservative and
limited assumed
synergy benefits, intended hybrid issuance and the announced cut
in the
company's dividend policy.
The transaction nonetheless highlights management's increased
appetite for M&A
and willingness to live with a higher leverage profile in order
to expand the
growth potential and diversification of the group. Management
has stated its
commitment to an investment grade rating, but also that it is
prepared to allow
leverage to rise from current levels in order to diversify and
improve growth
given the underlying pressures seen in its domestic operations.
Fitch notes a delta of around 1.1 times currently exists between
the company's
(unadjusted) net debt / EBITDA and FFO net leased adjusted
metrics, with
unadjusted leverage before the transaction standing at around
2.1x (1H14). Fitch
would expect the FFO net leased adjusted metric to be run
consistently below a
3.75x metric once the initial two-year leverage spike has been
cleared, if
existing ratings are to be preserved over the medium term.
Fitch acknowledges the improved operating profile management are
pursuing
through the transaction. The agency recognises the resilience,
growth upside and
margin benefits of acquiring cable assets, the presence of which
in an incumbent
business portfolio is unusual. On a pro-forma basis cable
revenues are expected
by management to improve to 29% (from 22%) of the group total
and increase
revenues from outside Denmark to 22% (from 15%).
The debt funded nature of the deal however, has removed any
headroom that
otherwise existed within TDC's ratings. A failure to deliver
planned
deleveraging or underperformance of management's targets
elsewhere within the
business, are now far more likely to lead to downgrade pressure.
