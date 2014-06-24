(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Technical failures are the most likely outcome of ECB stress tests, according to credit market participants at the Fitch Ratings Global Banking Conference. Only 1% said there would be no failures. We asked participants, through delegate voting polls at our Global Banking Conference in London on 21 June, to express their views on the likely results of the ECB's exercise. Around half said technical failures - where a large capital shortfall will be identified but filled through previously announced measures - were most likely, while 37% said minimal failures will be announced with only a small requirement for additional capital. Roughly a tenth said there will be substantial failures with large capital shortfalls, resulting in many banks having to raise additional capital. We also believe technical failures to be most likely because EU banks have raised substantial amounts of equity this year. Many banks have continued to raise loan reserves and restructure. The European Banking Barometer survey from Ernst & Young, published yesterday, suggests more bank fundraisings are in the pipeline. Many banks are also building additional Tier 1 capital buffers. Some of these instruments can be used to fill capital shortfalls under the adverse stress test scenario, subject to caps that depend on the trigger points. These actions are not factored into end-2013 accounts, the starting point for the stress test. This means there are likely to be capital shortfalls under the exercise which would already have been addressed by the time the results are announced in 4Q14. The ECB exercise has been a catalyst for banks to clean-up loan portfolios and build capital buffers. However, progress varies for banks included in the exercise, so there may be a few failures where banks are insolvent and require further remedial actions. These are likely to be second-tier banks with more limited access to capital markets. But the requirement for additional capital is likely to be small given the steps most banks are taking ahead of the results. The ECB stress test outcome was one of the topics discussed by a panel including Bridget Gandy, Co-Head EMEA Financial Institutions Group at Fitch, Steve Hussey, Head of Global Financial Institutions Credit Research at Alliance Bernstein and Francesca Tondi, Managing Director Equity Research at Morgan Stanley. The London conference was the final leg of Fitch's Global Banking Conference, which started in New York before moving to Hong Kong, Singapore, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris. To view the conference slides, click on the events section of the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.