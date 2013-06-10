June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings affirmedrankings PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) based in Indonesia. Rating outlook is stable. Fitch alsorank lower limits to Panin support at 'BB'. In addition,Fitch also maintains rankings's PT Bank Danamon Tbk (Danamon) inRating Watch Positive (RWP). A complete list of rating actions is available atend of this report.

International ratings affirmation Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (LTIDRs) and National Long-Term rating (LT) Panin Bank and supported byviability rating (VR) them. This reflects the credit profilestable. LT LT IDRs and Rating Danamon driven by ratings and also VRnyaby the takeover plan proposed by DBS Group Holdings Ltd.based in Singapore. Affirmation of Support rating (SR) and Panin Bank, and BCA rank lower bound support (SRF) and the lower limit support ratingsPanin given to reflect the moderate probability leveloverwhelming support from the State if necessary.

Rating considerations

Rating and ranking LT LT IDRs reflect Fitch's view on the performance ofthe bank's financial health. BCA ranked into account financial performancemore powerful than its competitors with provisioningadequate on troubled loans, strong profitability, and buffersufficient capital. This is supported by the dominant franchise in the BCAbanking transactions and as the third largest bank in terms of fundingthird party in Indonesia. Panin ratings reflect capital position andsufficient profitability, although there is a potential problem of growthstrong credit. Danamon ratings reflect the financial performanceincluding strong profitability of independent micro business and financeconsumers (primarily from its subsidiary, Adira Finance), the capital positionstrong, in addition to weak funding profile. Nevertheless, Fitchnoted that high credit growth in BCA and Panin can causedeterioration in asset quality in the future MAGs that loan problemsan indication that behind.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the BCA and Panin willretain most stable risk profile withinclose to the middle, supported by the domestic economy is still conducive,maintained the level of corporate debt and low interest rates. Fitchnoted that Bank Indonesia has acted proactively to preventincrease risk in the banking system, such as the regulation issued an advanceminimum in 2012 to maintain the credit quality of consumer loans.Meanwhile, rating Danamon's IDRs and National ratings are still in the RWPbecause the bank is still awaiting approval of the proposed acquisition by DBSof the regulator in Indonesian.

Support ratings and support for the lower limit (SR and SRF) and Panin Bankreflects Fitch's view on the moderate level of probability of external supportplain from the State if necessary. Fitch believes that the two banksis a systemic bank where the bank BCA and Panin is the third and sixththe largest in Indonesia.

Stage pogon factor - VRS, IDRs and National LevelVR can be depressed level when there is impairment in the ability of banksabsorb losses caused by rapid credit growth. onIn 2012, BCA and Panin credit growth was above the industry averageDanamon while credit growth was below average. rememberthe 'BB' IDR Panin was at the same level with his SRF levelPanin then IDR will not be affected by the drop in VRnya, exceptany underlying factors that support the 'BB' SRF also weakened.

The upgrade can occur if sustainable improvements inoperational and regulatory environment that is more extensive, sustained profitabilitybased on the risk profile of a strong, high core capital, balance sheetdominated by deposits and good asset quality. There is no increase forBCA national rankings as it has been in the top ranking. prospectincrease IDRs and national rating is low due to Panincredit growth can reduce the core capital based methodFitch. S and LT LT Rating Danamon still in RWP and can be solvedafter a lack of clarity about the results of the proposed acquisition by DBS andwhen Fitch has been able to assess the potential for tremendous support that can begiven by DBSGH to Danamon.

When DBSGH failed to become the majority owner of Danamon, Fitch believes that theDanamon ranked prospects will again be stable given the highthe level of bank capital, moderate income and troubled loans that are nothigh in the midst of global economic conditions are still uncertain.

Factors pengerak rating - SR and SRFChanges in the ability and willingness of the government to provide outside supportrank usual can affect SR and SRF of these banks.

Here is a list of the rating actions:

BCA:

Long Term affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term affirmed at S 'F3'

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating affirmed at '3 '

Lower Limit Support Rating affirmed at 'BB +'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Panin:S Long Term affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating affirmed at '3 '

Lower Limit Support Rating affirmed d at 'BB'

Danamon:

Long-Term IDR at 'BB +'; RWP maintained

Short-term IDR at 'B'; RWP maintained

National Long-Term rating at 'AA + (idn)'; maintained RW

Support Rating at '3 '; RWP maintained

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb +'