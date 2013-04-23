(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmedInternational rankings Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating(S) and National ratings of the three banks in Indonesia and one childcompany-PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga), PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk's (OCBC NISP), PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI) and PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF).

Fitch has also upgraded the Long-Term International Currency Local S OCBC NISP to 'A-' from 'BBB'. Complete list of rankingscan be seen at the end of this report.

Rational Measures Rating

International ratings affirmation Long-Term Foreign Currency USD andNational Long-term ratings reflect the relationship and support from parentcompanies that do not change for the three banks and Viability ratingsstandalone credit profile reflects the (independent) is maintained fromthese banks. Increase in Long-Term International rankings CurrenciesLocal S, which is capped at a maximum of 3 notches above the national rankingsLong-Term Local Currency IDR sovereign, reflecting a re-Fitch will be the capacity of debt repayment in local currency, which is assessedlower risk relative to debt in foreign currency, in accordancewith Fitch criteria.

Rating considerations

International Rating Long-Term Local Currency IDR and ratingsNational Long-term trend reflects Fitch's view on thestrong timely support, if required, from each local bankowned by foreign shareholders who are rated morehigher than Indonesia's sovereign ratings. International rankings TermForeign Currency length is limited by the Indonesian Country Ceiling at 'BBB'.

Fitch's view that support will be strengthened by the increasing intereststrategic subsidiaries in Indonesia for a franchise holding companyin Asia, increased financial and technical support from shareholders,majority ownership / control, use the same name, and the integrationstrong with shareholders. CIMB Niaga CIMB Groupbased in Malaysia, while OCBC NISP and UOBI majority owned by Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, 'AA-' / Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; 'AA-' / Stable).

CIMB Niaga's viability rating at 'bb' to consider the financial positionstandalone (independent) are moderate with adequate asset quality andimproved profitability despite the level of capital and funding profilesweaker compared to its competitors. Viability ratings OCBC NISPconsider the good asset quality and capital position, consistentsatisfactory, although a smaller franchise and profitability and profilefunding is weaker compared to larger competitors.

Factors Fueling Rating-Rating International IDR, National and SupportPotential increase in CAD and Support International rankings of banks canoccur if the ranking Indonesian Country Ceiling rose. The upgradeNational does not exist because there is already the highest on a national scale.

Pressure drop in rankings can occur if there is a progression that leadsthe weakening of shareholder support, such as major changes to theownership or a significant weakening of the financial capacity of the holderstock, although Fitch believes this will not happen in the time periodclose to the middle. A weak standalone financial profile (independent) ofbanks are not likely to affect the ranking of International andNational, unless the factors that affect the parent company's support alsoweakened.

Factors Fueling Viability Rating

Viability rating upgrade could occur if the franchise is growingrelative to the other major banks in Indonesia while maintaining the level ofhealthy profitability appropriate risk profile, high core capital, balance sheetwhich is dominated by the third-party funds and good asset quality. reductionrankings can occur when high impact loan growthnegatively on the quality of assets and capital, as well as the decrease in profitabilitysignificantly, especially if economic conditions worsen.

Factors Fueling rating-rating-ranking subsidiaryThe ratings reflect Fitch's expectation'll CNAF strong supportcontinuously from its majority shareholder, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group.The ratings also consider the strong ties with the CNAFCIMB Niaga is based on the use of common names, operational alignmentand financial support through co-financing scheme without recourse. dilutionssignificantly over ownership, and / or the possibility of weakening the support of CIMBNiaga and CIMB Group will be able to put pressure on the ratings CNAF.

Factors Fueling rating-rating-ranking SecuritiesRanks of senior bonds and bond programs Rupiahof the companies with national rankings TermLong and Short Term companies. This reflects Fitch's view on theobligation bonds of each company that is direct, without any seniorguarantee and is not a subordinated debt and rated the same as theother debts that are not secured and is not a subordinated debt.Changes to the National Long-Term rating and Short will beaffect the bond ranks.

Subordinated debt rating assigned two ranks below the rankNational Long-term that takes into account one notch for loss severity andone notch to the risk of non-performance that reflects the subordinated status andrisk of cumulative delay coupon payments and / or principal.Complete ranking list is shown below:

CIMB Niaga

Ranked International Long-Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'BBB';Stable Outlook

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating

affirmed at 'bb'Support Rating affirmed at '2 'Sustainable Euro Bonds Program ranked 1 2012 affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'

Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable Rupiah 1 stage 1 2012 confirmedat 'AAA (idn)'

Rupiah Subordinated Debt Rating affirmed at 'AA (idn)'

OCBC NISPRanked

International Long-Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'BBB';Stable Outlook

Ranked International Long-Term Local Currency GBP upgraded to 'A-';Stable Outlook

International rankings Short Term Foreign Currency USD affirmed at 'F3';

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1 + (idn)'Viabiltas Rating affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating affirmed at '2 '

Rupiah Subordinated Debt Rating affirmed at 'AA (idn)'

Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable IDR affirmed at 1 2012'AAA (idn)' / 'F1 (idn)'

Rating Program Senior Bonds Sustainable Rupiah 1 phase 1 of 2013affirmed at 'AAA (idn)' / 'F1 + (idn)'

UOBI

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA (idn); Outlook Stable

CNAFNational Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA + (idn); Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1 + (idn)'

Medium Term Notes ratings affirmed at 'AA + (idn)'

Senior Bond Rating Rupiah affirmed at 'AA + (idn)' / 'F1 + (idn)'