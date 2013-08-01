(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings affirmed the ratings-ranked PT Bank Danamon Indonesia and appealing
Rating Watch Positive (RWP) from the ranks.
Rating Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB +'; rating
National Long-Term at 'AA + (idn)', Short-term rating IDR at 'B',
Support Rating at '3 'and Viability Rating at' bb + '. prospects are
stable.
Revocation of RWP performed after DBS Group Holdings (DBSGH) draw
acquisition proposal 67.4% ownership of Temasek Holdings (Temasek) in Bank
Danamon.
Rating considerations
This assertion reflects a high level of capital, income
adequate, and a moderate level of non-performing loans of Bank Danamon in
midst of a slowing domestic economic growth and inflation
high.
In April 2012, Fitch placed Bank Danamon in RWP to reflect the impact
positively to the credit profile of the acquisition proposal has DBSGH
stronger credit profile.
Founded in 1956 and listed on the stock exchange in 1989, Danamon was acquired by
Indonesian government in 1999 following the Asian financial crisis and sold to Asia
Financial (Indonesia) in 2003. Asia Financial (Indonesia) has an ownership
in Bank Danamon was 67.4%. Asia Financial (Indonesia) wholly owned
by Fullerton Financial Holdings, the financial holding company of Temasek
Holdings.