April 8

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the IssuerDefault Rating (IDR) Long-term local currency and foreign PT Indika Energy Tbk (Indika) at 'B +'. Prospects are positive. Senior bond rating unsecured Indika also affirmed at 'B +' with a recovery rating at 'RR4'.

Factors Fueling rating

Positive Outlook: The positive outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of Indika's continuous improvement of credit metrics despite coal prices weakened.The increase will be driven by higher revenues from Petrosea, the companysub-contractor owned mining Indika at 69.8% and PTSegara Mitrabahtera True, a provider of logistics services to theowned coal industry by 51% and the costs associatedwith low expansion and acquisitions.

Coal prices are weak: Fitch expects dividends from PT Kideco JayaAgung (Kideco) Indika owned by 46% will drop significantlynext year due to the low rate of profit in the year 2013 due tocoal prices are weak. Fitch estimates that the price of thermal coalhas reached its lowest point but it will not strengthen materially inover the next 18 to 24 months. However, Fitch expectsIndika debt levels, as measured by adjusted net debt / EBITDARoperations (including dividends from Kideco) will rise from 1.9x in 2012 due toincreased revenues from other sectors.

Exposure to the coal industry. Most of the revenue is directly Indikaor indirectly derived from the coal industry, so companiesexposed to fluctuations in coal prices, weather risk andpolicy environment that is constantly changing. Volume of business sub-contractmining and coal transportation are susceptible to the downswing inprolonged coal industry, although in the short term,operations are protected from fluctuations in coal prices with the contract.

Business Integration Model: The increase in revenue from subcontracting Indikamining and transportation of coal to help limit the sensitivitypendapatas on commodity price fluctuations. Revenues from these divisionsbased on long-term contracts, mostly with fixed prices andmechanism of fuel prices charged. Sub contract mining andtransporting coal accounts for more than 50% of adjusted EBITDAR,including dividends from Kideco in 2012, and Fitch expects these divisionswill increase their share of the revenue in the medium term.

Healthy liquidity: Indika Fitch expects will generate cash flowsfree annual (annual free cash flow) are positive in the medium termbecause in Fitch's view, the company has completed most of theinvestment expansion. Indika has approximately USD 649 million of cash at the endMarch 2013, compared with the current debt with a maturity date of USD115 million. Indika get USD 500 million through the issuance of senior bonds10-year unsecured in January this year, in which USD 235 million has beenused to refinance its debts. Remaining funds will be used topay bonds maturing in 2016 amounted to USD 230 million this year.

sensitivity rating

Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively,trigger level rise include:

-Adjusted net debt / operating EBITDAR (including dividends fromKideco) falls below 1.5x on an ongoing basis

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,triggering the decline include:

- Inability to lower debt levels below 1.5x by the end of 2014,which may be caused by the failure of the investment financed by debt,decline in coal prices significantly beyond the medium-term forecast

Fitch, or the failure to increase the production of coal mining company PT Multi Tambangjaya new First acquired. This will cause the outlook revised to stable.