April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Long-term foreign currency PT
Pertamina (Persero)at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. Rating and senior unsecured bonds
senior unsecured Pertamina also affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Initiator Level Factors
Equated with sovereign: Stages of Pertamina equated with
the parent, the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable), because the legal relationship,
strong operational and strategic position, based on the methodology Parent and
Linkage owned subsidiary of Fitch. Pertamina is one of the enterprises
The most important state-owned in the course of a national energy policy
and the only distillery owned by Indonesia and the dominant retailer
of oil products.
Obligations of public service: Company obligations service
society (public service obligation) to sell the products of refinery
below a certain market price, where the company gets compensated through
government subsidies. More than 50% of sales Pertamina obtained from the sale
products are subsidized, and EBITDA will be negative if there is no
subsidies. Fitch believes the support received by Pertamina in the form
subsidy payments will keep running in the future, due to rising prices
from products subsidized will remain a challenge politically.
Credit metrics deteriorated: Fitch credit metrics companies will weaken
from the level in 2012. The company intends to increase investment and spending
capital materially to increase upstream production and flexibility
operating refineries in the medium term. Funds from operations (FFO) -
adjusted net leverage is 1.2x and FFO interest coverage at 14x
in 2012.
Adequate Liquidity: Although the possibility of having a negative free cash flow
in the coming years, Fitch will assess the company's liquidity remains adequate
with access to bank financing and debt market considering the relation
strong with the government.
sensitivity Level
Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively,
trigger level rise include:
Positive-action staging on Indonesian sovereign level when
there is no attenuation relationship legal, operational and strategic with
government.
Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,
triggering the decline include:
- Actions negative staging Indonesian sovereign level.
- Relations with the government weakened. However, Fitch see
possibility attenuation is small in middle period.