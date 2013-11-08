(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Telecom Italia's planned disposals and mandatory convertible offering are unlikely to significantly reduce the group's net debt, Fitch Ratings says. The company's ability to maintain its investment-grade rating therefore continues to depend on it significantly slowing the rate of decline in EBITDA in 2014.

The group's 3Q13 results show that its domestic operations remain under significant pressure. We believe the new 2014-2016 plan also faces considerable execution risk and relies on TI obtaining more pricing flexibility from the Italian telecoms regulator.

Our initial view of TI's proposed EUR1.3bn mandatory convertible bond offering is that it would not qualify for any equity credit under our hybrid methodology and therefore would not help reduce leverage. A possible disposal of TI's stake in Telecom Argentina and other proposed disposals may reduce leverage, as measured by us, by around 0.2-0.3x. While a sale and leaseback of mobile towers in Italy and Brazil may bring in cash, from a leverage perspective most of this benefit could be offset by increased operating leases.

TI has limited headroom at its 'BBB-'/Negative rating. This is mainly due to continued weakness in the domestic business, where expectations of further high-single-digit EBITDA declines in 2014 would lead to TI's Long-Term IDR being downgraded. We will be closely monitoring TI's next two quarterly results announcements for signs of improvement. An expectation that TI could not keep leverage as measured by unadjusted net debt to EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) sustainably below 3.5x could also result in a downgrade. If TI is not able to significantly slow the decline of EBITDA in 2014 and 2015, interest cover would also become a more pressing credit concern.