(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 05 (Fitch) Indian banks' exposure to
troubled telecom
companies is not large enough to pose a systemic threat, but
defaults could add
to problems at banks with weak balance sheets, says Fitch
Ratings. The banking
sector is already struggling with significant asset quality
issues and is likely
to require hefty capital injections from the government over the
next couple of
years.
The credit profiles of Indian telcos are under pressure from
fierce competition
stemming from the entry into the market of Reliance Jio last
year and rising
capex required for the roll-out of 4G services. Some companies
could find it
difficult to service their debt and we have the sector on a
negative outlook.
Pressure is most severe at Reliance Communications (Rcom), which
we downgraded
last week to 'CCC' to reflect the real possibility of some kind
of default. The
company's EBITDA declined by 30% in the financial year to
end-March 2017 and its
earning are unlikely to be sufficient to cover interest costs
and capex over the
coming year. Liquidity was also poor, with cash and equivalents
of INR14 billion
(USD220 million) well short of covering short-term debt of
INR109 billion.
Rcom's total debt is around USD7 billion, a significant portion
of which is owed
to state-owned banks.
Debt servicing could also become at a problem at Aircel and Tata
Telecom. Aircel
is in the process of merging its wireless operation with Rcom,
but the combined
entity will still have limited pricing power and high leverage
that will
constrain its ability to strengthen its network position. We
expect both
companies to remain under pressure. Meanwhile, media reports
suggest Videocon
India's lenders have already implemented a corrective action
plan that could
involve loan restructuring or forced asset sales.
Indian banks already have significant asset quality issues that
could be made
worse by stress in the telco sector. However, total debt owed by
telcos to banks
is only INR913 billion (USD14 billion), accounting for just 1.4%
of all bank
loans, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Exposure to other
troubled
sectors is much larger. Lending to iron and steel companies, for
example,
accounts for 4.7% of total lending. The power sector accounts
for 8.7% and the
road sector for 2.7%.
Moreover, not all telcos face financial difficulties. Market
leader, Bharti
Airtel, is likely to meet repayments comfortably on the over
USD1 billion that
it owes to banks. Vodafone and Idea Cellular are in the process
of merging their
operations, which will give the new entity a market-leading
share. Idea's
balance sheet is stretched, but the combined company is unlikely
to experience
serious problems in servicing its debt. Meanwhile, the risk of
Tata Telecom
missing payments is mitigated by the potential for its parent
company, the Tata
Group, to inject equity into its subsidiary. State-owned telcos,
BSNL and MTNL,
are likely to be in weaker positions, but almost all their debt
is owed to the
government.
Loans to telcos are also generally backed by spectrum assets,
which should
provide a better chance of recovery than, for example, a steel
factory operating
below capacity or a power plant that lacks a power purchase
agreement. That
said, the sale of spectrum assets might take longer than banks
expect and not
fetch full value, given that the top-three telcos now have
sufficient spectrum
to run their operations for the medium term.
Contact:
Saswata Guha
Director
Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Fitch India Services Pvt. Ltd.
Wokhardt Tower, West Wing, Level 4
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Mumbai, 400 051
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001