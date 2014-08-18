(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Auto Loan Securitisations - Frequently Asked Questions here HONG KONG, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference to discuss the new asset class of Chinese auto loan securitisations at 9am London/4pm Hong Kong on 19 August 2014 (Tuesday). Fitch expects the auto asset-backed securities (ABS) sector in China to grow significantly in the next few years due to increasing penetration of financing products as the world's largest auto market matures. The teleconference will begin with an introduction by Fitch, followed by a Q & A session with callers. It will be hosted by the following analysts: - Ben McCarthy, Head of Asia-Pacific Structured Finance - Helen Wong, Senior Director, Structured Finance - Hilary Tan, Director, Structured Finance They will address topical issues including: - How have Chinese auto loans performed? - How do Chinese auto loan ABS differ structurally from other auto loan ABS? - What are Fitch's expectations for auto loan ABS issuance? The call is organised in conjunction with Fitch's new report "Chinese Auto Loan Securitisations - Frequently Asked Questions", which is available at www.fitchratings.com. All participants are requested to register in advance through this link: here Participants can send questions in advance to wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes before the start time. Conference ID: 88533586 Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610 Participant Local Dial-In Numbers: Australia, Sydney 0283733582 Austria, Vienna +431253022137 Belgium, Brussels +3228948388 Canada, Toronto +16474269740 China, Domestic 8008700210 China, Domestic 4001203170 Denmark, Copenhagen +4532727797 Finland, Helsinki +358923170512 France, Paris +33170950563 Germany, Frankfurt +496925739844 Hong Kong +85230512792 India, Mumbai +912230985882 Ireland, Dublin +35315269743 Japan, Domestic 0120301736 Japan, Tokyo 81345808341 Korea (South), Seoul +82264903527 Macau +85362625244 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31207946788 New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281 Singapore, Singapore +6531580667 Spain, Madrid +34935452851 Sweden, Stockholm +46850507875 Switzerland, Geneva +41225181517 Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419 United Kingdom, London +442036514876 United States, New York +18455071610 Participant International Toll Free Dial-In Numbers: Australia 1800725000 Canada 18555760539 Denmark 80251313 Finland 80088822999 France 0800913185 Germany 08001802370 Hong Kong 800906648 India 180030000597 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845 Ireland 1800551316 Korea (South) 0079861361784 Malaysia 1800816804 Netherlands 08000233892 New Zealand 0800446046 Norway 80010866 Philippines 180016120170 Singapore 8006162313 South Africa 0800997774 Spain 900834791 Sweden 020790234 Switzerland 0800835802 Taiwan 00801615198 Thailand 0018006121041 United Arab Emirates 8000174256 United Kingdom 08082341369 United States 18007429301 Vietnam 18004819 For enquiries, market participants can contact Maggie Tang (maggie.tang@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9898) and media can get in touch with the contact listed below. A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call on the "Events" page of the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.