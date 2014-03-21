(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and the potential impact on Russia on Tuesday 25 March, at 14:00 GMT/15:00 Central European time. This follows Fitch's revision of its Outlook on Russia's 'BBB' rating to Negative ("Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook to Negative, Affirms at 'BBB'", dated 21 March 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com.) The following Fitch analysts will speak on the call and will discuss how the crisis in Ukraine is likely to affect Russia and entities that operate in, or have exposure, to Russia: Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head Charles Seville, Director, Sovereign Ratings James Longsdon, Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions Alexander Danilov, Senior Director, Financial Institutions Moscow Michael Dunning, Head of EMEA Corporate Ratings/ Alex Griffiths, Head of EMEA Natural Resources There will be time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 25 March 2014 Time: 14:00 GMT Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here 6E57A1F6B8C11 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Charles Seville Director +44 203 530 1048 Fitch Ratings Limited 30, North Colonnade, London Claire Dopson Director (Business Relationship Management) +44 203 530 1405 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Russian Federatihere EMEA Oil and Gas: Winners and Losers in Ukraine Crisis here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.