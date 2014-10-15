(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference discussion
on the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment, on 16 October 2014 at
15:00 BST/16:00
CET/10:00 EDT.
This follows our recent report entitled The ECB's Comprehensive
Assessment - A
First Step to Banking Union published on 13 October 2014.
The ECB's Comprehensive Assessment is its first step to Banking
Union. The Asset
Quality Review component has been a rigorous start to the
process of levelling
the playing field for eurozone banks, but there is still a long
way to go.
Further progress will be needed during the first few years of
the Single
Supervisory Mechanism. The stress tests by the European Banking
Authority will
help to identify capital shortfalls ahead of building a more
robust eurozone
banking system, but challenges remain.
The teleconference will be chaired by Bridget Gandy, Co-Head of
Fitch's EMEA
Financial Institutions team who will discuss the main points
raised in the
report.
The overview will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can
also be emailed in advance to: steve.hooks@fitchratings.com .
Teleconference Details:
Date: 16 October 2014
Time: 15:00 BST/16:00 CET/10:00 EDT
Registration:
here
A8405D86EA969
All participants must register for the teleconference using the
above URL.
A replay of the call will also be available at,
www.fitchratings.com, under
Fitch Events > Past Events.
Contact:
Steve Hooks
Director
+44 203 530 1383
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The ECBâ€™s Comprehensive Assessment: A First Step to Banking
Unihere
