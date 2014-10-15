(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference discussion on the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment, on 16 October 2014 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CET/10:00 EDT. This follows our recent report entitled The ECB's Comprehensive Assessment - A First Step to Banking Union published on 13 October 2014. The ECB's Comprehensive Assessment is its first step to Banking Union. The Asset Quality Review component has been a rigorous start to the process of levelling the playing field for eurozone banks, but there is still a long way to go. Further progress will be needed during the first few years of the Single Supervisory Mechanism. The stress tests by the European Banking Authority will help to identify capital shortfalls ahead of building a more robust eurozone banking system, but challenges remain. The teleconference will be chaired by Bridget Gandy, Co-Head of Fitch's EMEA Financial Institutions team who will discuss the main points raised in the report. The overview will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: steve.hooks@fitchratings.com . Teleconference Details: Date: 16 October 2014 Time: 15:00 BST/16:00 CET/10:00 EDT Registration: here A8405D86EA969 All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL. A replay of the call will also be available at, www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events > Past Events. Contact: Steve Hooks Director +44 203 530 1383 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The ECBâ€™s Comprehensive Assessment: A First Step to Banking Unihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.