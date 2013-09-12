(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss the ratings of and the underlying sovereign support to rated South Korean state-owned enterprises (SOEs). A number of Korean SOEs are likely to issue offshore debt in the near-term to support their capital requirements. Fitch in July 2013 upgraded the ratings of the SOEs following a series of meetings with the companies' management and relevant government officials, and based on certain positive developments to-date in 2013 that will help stem the weakening trajectory of these SOEs' stand-alone financial profiles. Fitch has also published a special accompanying report 'Korean State-Owned Enterprises - Credit Profiles Stabilising; State Support Underscores Ratings' which can be found under 'Applicable Criteria and Related Research' at the end of this media release or at www.fitchratings.com. The teleconference will be hosted by Buddhika Piyasena, Fitch Ratings' Head of Asia-Pacific Energy & Utilities ratings and Shelley Jang, the lead analyst for Korean SOE issuers. Art Woo, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereigns team, will also be on the call to answer any Sovereign-related questions. The teleconference will take place on Thursday, 12 September 2013 at 3.30pm Hong Kong/Singapore time, 4.30pm Seoul/Tokyo, and 5.30pm Sydney. Participation is free but those interested are requested to register online in advance via this link: here For enquiries from investors and market participants, please contact: Wayne Li (wayne.li@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9915) or Wayne Lai (wayne.lai@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7219) Members of the media should contact the media representative cited below. 