LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Tuesday 12 November at 11.30GMT to discuss in further detail its new Middle East and North Africa Sovereign Credit Overview report. Chaired by Richard Fox, Senior Director in Fitch's Sovereign Rating Group, the discussion will feature Paul Gamble, Director, Amelie Roux, Director, and Arnaud Louis, Associate Director. Key discussion points will include: -- MENA: Divergence Widens -- GCC: Steady Progress -- Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco - Different Models of Transition The discussion will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: Tuesday 12 November Time: 11:30 GMT Registration:Fitch's report 'MENA Sovereign Credit Overview', is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Paul Gamble Director +44 20 3530 1623 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.