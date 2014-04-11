(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Following Fitch Ratings' recent rating
actions on
Nigeria and Angola, the agency will host a teleconference on
Wednesday 16 April
at 15:00 BST to discuss the key drivers of the rating actions
and rating
prospects.
The call will be hosted by Shelly Shetty, Senior Director,
Sovereigns in Fitch's
New York office.
She will be joined by Richard Fox, Head of Middle East and
Africa Sovereigns and
Lead Analyst for Nigeria; and Carmen Altenkirch, Director and
Lead Analyst for
Angola.
Paul Gamble, Director and Secondary Analyst for both Nigeria and
Angola will
also participate in the call.
Mahin Dissanayake (FI) and Sergio Ciaramella (IPF) will also be
available to
answer questions on Fitch's Nigerian bank and sub-national
ratings.
Key topics on Nigeria will include:
- Recent reserve losses, implications for the rating and outlook
- The macro policy regime in the election run-up, focusing on
the 2014 budget,
recent monetary policy decisions and policy outlook
- Oil sector issues including production and the Petroleum
Investment Bill
- Implications of the national accounts re-basing
- Growth and inflation prospects
- Key rating drivers - positive and negative
On Angola, the focus will be on the decision to revise the
rating Outlook to
Stable from Positive, focusing on recent developments and
prospects for oil
production, public finances and the business environment.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. Questions can be
emailed in advance
to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 16 April
Time: 15:00 BST
Participants are requested to register at the link below:
here
2586CB26460D2
Contact:
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Claire Dopson
Director, Business & Relationship Management
+44 20 3530 1405
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
