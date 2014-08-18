(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference on Tuesday, August 19th at 2:00pm EDT to discuss the agency's medians for nonprofit hospitals and health care systems. Fitch analysts Jim LeBuhn, Emily Wadhwani, and Michael Burger will share their insights on the broad trends impacting the sector including: -- Declines in operating profitability across all rating categories for the first time in six fiscal years; - -Stronger balance sheet liquidity metrics including year-over-year improvements to days cash on hand (DCOH), cushion and cash-to-debt ratios; - -Stable median leverage metrics for investment-grade borrowers. Prepared remarks will last approximately 15 minutes with a Q&A session to follow. Dial-in details are: Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 467-8597 International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-6296 Conference ID: 80250904 A replay of the call will be available for 30 days beginning at 5:00pm EDT on August 19th until 11:59pm EDT on September 15th using the numbers below: U.S: (855) 859-2056 International: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 80250904 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Nonprofit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems Interactive Peer Study (Amended) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.