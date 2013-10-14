(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Further to its recent series of events on the emerging Europe Outlook, Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference discussion on Tuesday 15 October, 14:00 BST, to discuss some of the key themes from the events in further detail. Speakers include Paul Rawkins, Senior Director and Fitch's Head of Emerging Europe Sovereign Ratings, his colleague Charles Seville, a Director in our Sovereign team, plus James Watson, Managing Director, Financial Institutions and Roelof Steenekamp, Director and Head of Research for EMEA Corporates. Topics will include: - Turkey: Waning Investor Appetite? - Russia: Emerging Risks - Russian and Turkish Banks: Outlooks Still Stable Despite Emerging Market Pressures - Corporates: Evolution vs Revolution - How Will Corporates Deal With A Changing Global Growth Balance? There will be an opportunity for Q&A following the analysts' remarks. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date/Time: Tuesday 15 October, 14:00 BST Registration in advance at: here Contact: Claire Dopson Director Business & Relationship Management +44 20 3530 1405 Fitch Ratings Ltd. 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.