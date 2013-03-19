(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will
host a
teleconference to discuss its latest rating actions on Japanese,
Chinese and
Hong Kong banks on 21 March 2013 (Thursday) at 4pm Hong
Kong/Beijing time (5pm
Tokyo time).
In Japan, Fitch upgraded mega banks' Viability Ratings and
expects improvement
in the banks' capitalisation to continue, narrowing the gap
between them and
other systemically important global peers.
In China, a growing divergence is emerging between state-owned
and mid-tier
banks, weighing on the latter's Viability Ratings. Fitch
upgraded Bank of
Communications' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Agricultural
Bank of China's
Viability Rating, and affirmed the country's other large state
banks. It has
also affirmed the IDRs of 11 Chinese commercial banks, and
downgraded the
Viability Ratings of China CITIC Bank, Ping An Bank and
Industrial Bank.
Hong Kong's unique relationship with China presents
opportunities for its banks
as the Chinese financial market's liberalisation continues
apace. The agency
affirmed five small Hong Kong banks' ratings with Stable Outlook
with the view
that the banks' prudent risk appetite and credit controls will
mitigate risks
associated with their China expansion.
The teleconference will begin with an introduction by Fitch,
followed by a Q & A
session with callers. The following senior analysts will be
available to answer
questions:
Mark Young, Head of Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions
Jonathan Cornish, Head of Bank Ratings, North Asia
Charlene Chu, Head of China Financial Institutions
Sabine Bauer, Head of Hong Kong Financial Institutions
Miki Murakami, Director, Financial Institutions
Participants are requested to register online in advance:
here
For enquiries from market participants, please contact:
Maggie Tang (maggie.tang@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9898)
For enquiries from media, please contact:
Wai-lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935)
Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes in advance.
Conference ID # 21959507
*International Dial-In Number: + 61288236760
Local Dial-In Number(s):
Canada , Toronto +1 4166286611
China , Domestic Domestic 4006988166
China , Domestic Domestic 8008700816
Hong Kong +852 27598661
India , Mumbai +91 2230985868
Japan , Domestic Domestic 0120941637
Japan , Tokyo +81 345808343
Korea (South) , Seoul +82 264903507
Macau +853 62625215
Malaysia , Kuala Lumpur +60 377249586
New Zealand , Auckland +64 98876904
Singapore +65 67226342
Taiwan , Taipei +886 226507828
United Kingdom , London +44 2033645165
United States , New York +1 6465689929
** International Toll Free Dial-in Number(s):
Australia 1800354715
Canada 18884473085
China , China Telecom 108002640084
China , China Unicom 108006400084
Hong Kong 800968831
India 180030106600
India 0008006103116
India Bharti Airtel access 0008006105026
Indonesia 00180306130660
Japan 00531250068
Korea (South) 0079861360703
Malaysia 1800812564
New Zealand 0800452569
Philippines 180011100434
Singapore 8006162236
Taiwan 00801615152
Thailand 00180061360689
United Kingdom 08082347860
United States 18662421388
A replay of the teleconference will be available at
www.fitchratings.com shortly
after the call.
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.