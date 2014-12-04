(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference in Mandarin to discuss the pressing challenges facing China's life and non-life insurance sectors at 11am (Hong Kong/Beijing time) on Thursday, 11 December 2014. Chinese life insurers have increased their riskier investments including wealth management products for higher yields, making their credit profiles more vulnerable to an economic downturn. However, Fitch expects the life insurance companies to rein in their investment activities in 2015 due to their enhanced risk awareness amid heightened regulatory supervision and more stringent capital rules stipulated in the proposed China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS). Non-life insurers in China will continue to hunt for new capital as business expansion puts further strain on their solvency positions. Their growth in 2015 will be driven by steady sales of motor vehicles, greater penetration of non-motor insurance lines and insurers' effort in expanding their product reach. The Mandarin teleconference is organised in conjunction with Fitch's upcoming 2015 outlook reports on China's life and non-life sectors. Jeffrey Liew, Head of Asia-Pacific Insurance Ratings, will deliver opening remarks on the call. Joyce Huang and Terrence Wong, Directors of the insurance ratings team, will elaborate on China's new landscape for the life and non-life sectors before a Q&A session with callers. Participants are requested to complete online registration in advance through this link: here For enquiries, market participants can contact Mimi Zhao (mimi.zhao@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9982). Media representatives can contact Wai-Lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935). Callers should dial in at least five minutes before the start time. Please quote Conference ID 44696997 Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610 Participant Local Dial-In Numbers: Australia, Sydney 0283733582 Canada, Toronto +16474269740 China, Domestic 8008700210 China, Domestic 4001203170 France, Paris +33170950563 Germany, Frankfurt +496925739844 Hong Kong 85230512792 India, Mumbai +912230985882 Ireland, Dublin +35315269743 Japan, Domestic 0120301736 Japan, Tokyo 81345808341 Korea (South), Seoul +82264903527 Macau +85362625244 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610 New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281 Singapore +6531580667 Switzerland, Geneva +41225181517 Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419 United Kingdom, London +442036514876 United States, New York +18455071610 Participant International Toll Free Dial-In Numbers: Australia 1800725000 Canada 18555760539 France 0800913185 Germany 08001802370 Hong Kong 800906648 India 180030000597 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845 Korea (South) 0079861361784 Malaysia 1800816804 New Zealand 0800446046 Philippines 180016120170 Singapore 8006162313 Switzerland 0800835802 Taiwan 00801615198 Thailand 0018006121041 United Arab Emirates 8000174256 United Kingdom 08082341369 United States 18007429301 Vietnam 18004819 A replay of the teleconference will be available on the "Events" page of the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com shortly after the call. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.