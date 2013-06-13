LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference discussion on
Wednesday 19 June, 14.00 BST, to discuss prospects for Sub
Saharan Africa.
Chaired by Richard Fox, Fitch's Head of Middle East and Africa
Sovereign
Ratings, the discussion will draw on key themes from recently
published research
and country rating actions, as well as considering the outlook
for the rest of
the year.
Richard will be joined by colleagues including Carmen Altenkirch
(Director) and
Arnaud Louis (Associate Director). Key topics will include:
Angola: Positive Outlook affirmed
Kenya: Post election outlook
Zambia: Good News/bad news - how to balance?
Ghana: How Serious about Fiscal Consolidation?
Nigeria: What hope for reform pre-election?
New Bond Issues: Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia - more to come?
Mozambique: The Infrastructure Challenge
South Africa: Macro weakness/labour unrest not supportive of
reform
The discussion will be followed by a question and answer
session. Questions can
also be emailed in advance to: claire.dopson@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: Wednesday 19 June
Time: 14.00 BST
Registration:(All participants must register for the teleconference using the
above URL).
A replay of the call will also be available at
www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events > Past Events
Contact:
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Claire Dopson
Business & Relationship Management
+44 20 3530 1405
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
