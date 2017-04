(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference to discuss the outlook for the UK life insurance sector on Wednesday 27 November, at 14.00 UK time/15.00 Central European time. This follows the publication of Fitch's report "2014 Outlook: UK Life Insurance", which is available at www.fitchratings.com. David Prowse and Clara Hughes, Senior Directors in Fitch's Insurance team, will speak on the call. They will explain the most important factors for UK life ratings and Fitch's outlook for the sector, with reference to low interest rates, alternative investments, regulatory developments and management strategy. There be will time for Q&A. Participants can send questions in advance to lucinda.jeffrey@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Wednesday 27 November 2013 Time: 14.00 UK time/15.00 CET Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Lucinda Jeffrey (Business Relationship Management) Director +44 20 3530 1350 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse (Analytical) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Clara Hughes (Analytical) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: UK Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.